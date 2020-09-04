comscore OnePlus 8T to get 120Hz display,48MP quad rear cameras | BGR India
OnePlus 8T to get 120Hz AMOLED display and quad cameras at the back

Latest OnePlus 8T leaks suggest a new 120Hz AMOLED display replacing the ageing 90Hz display. The new phone will also have a quad-camera setup similar to the OnePlus Nord.

OnePlus 8 Pro

As we head into September, there’s a bunch of important smartphone launches on the horizon. One of them is expected to be the OnePlus 8T series and leaks have already started to pour in. It was eventually expected of the 8T to get closer to the OnePlus 8 Pro in terms of features. There’s a new 120Hz display slated to come to the “more accessible” OnePlus flagship. The company is also increasing the number of cameras on this one. Also Read - OnePlus Nord next sale on September 7: Price in India, specifications and more

According to a report from Android Central, the OnePlus 8T is on the horizon with notable upgrades in display, performance and cameras. As per expectations, OnePlus is making the 120Hz AMOLED display a standard feature on its flagship models. Hence, the 8T will get the same 120Hz AMOLED display as the OnePlus 8 Pro. Well, it may not be exactly same as the Pro could reserve the Quad HD+ resolution exclusively to itself. Also Read - OnePlus may launch four budget phones under OnePlus 'Billie' series

OnePlus will also upgrade the hardware, bowing to the norm of the T series upgrades. The OnePlus 8T will get the slightly faster Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset with 5G connectivity. The newer chip will give the phone an extra ounce of power and help OnePus justify the bumped up price. Also Read - OnePlus 8T leaked image spotted in Android 11 Developer Preview 4

Another feature that will help OnePlus is justifying a higher price is a quad-camera setup. The OnePlus 8 had a triple camera setup with older Sony sensors. With the new 8T, there will be a 48-megapixel main camera with a new Sony sensor. This could be the same Sony IMX689 sensor from the OnePlus 8 Pro. The quad-camera setup will also accompany an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera and a depth camera.

Complying with the norms, the 8T will launch with Oxygen OS 11 based on Android 11. This could make it the first OnePlus device to taste the updated software before it releases it to the older devices. The release for Oxygen OS 11 is also expected to happen within September too just after Google release the stable build of Android 11 for its Pixel phones.

The leak mentions a tentative launch date of September end for the OnePlus 8T. It falls in line with the early launch timeline of the OnePlus 7T from 2019. Hence, it won’t be long before we get to see a new OnePlus flagship device. There could be more affordable OnePlus phones as well, launching with the 8T. All we have to do is now wait for OnePlus to drop a teaser.

Best Sellers