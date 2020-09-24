comscore OnePlus 8T 5G is launching soon: All you need to know | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 8T 5G is launching soon: Here’s all we know about it so far
News

OnePlus 8T 5G is launching soon: Here’s all we know about it so far

News

The OnePlus 8T 5G is coming out on October 14 and as always, there’s a lot we already know about this phone. From a new display to a faster-charging technology, here’s what we know about the OnePlus 8T 5G so far.

  • Published: September 24, 2020 5:14 PM IST
OnePlus 8T

The OnePlus 8T 5G is coming soon and this time, it is bringing some notable upgrades over the older model. In fact, based on the leaks and rumors, the OnePlus 8T 5G is a notable upgrade even for those who got the OnePlus 8 a couple of months ago. A higher refresh rate display, faster-charging technology, and improved cameras are on the card. Moreover, OnePlus is slowly and steadily confirming these one at a time. Also Read - OnePlus 7T available with Rs 3,000 discount offer: Check India price, specifications

The official launch is going to take place on October 14, just a day after the new iPhone 12 series is expected to be revealed. OnePlus is apparently bringing back the flat display but the refresh rate is now dialed up to 120Hz. Additionally, the phone will get the faster 65W Warp Charge technology this time, thereby making it superior in performance to the OnePlus 8 Pro. If you are planning to get the OnePlus 8T this festive season, here’s a list of all you can expect from it soon. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs OnePlus 8: Comparison of the 2020 essential flagships

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air, & More

OnePlus 8T features and specifications

With the OnePlus 8T, the company is now aiming for features that actually matter. For the first time, there’s no big chipset upgrade despite the availability of one. OnePlus is instead focusing attention on areas that would matter to consumers a lot. Also Read - OnePlus 8T could be cheaper than OnePlus 8 but bring better specifications

-The OnePlus 8T is going to rely on the Snapdragon 865 chipset. OnePlus is missing out on the Plus variant of the same, possibly to save on costs. Additionally, there’s practically no difference in performance between these chips.

-OnePlus is going to upgrade to a 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display this time. The display will ditch the curved edges and go for a flat display similar to the OnePlus 7T. There’s still going to be a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

-The teasers already hint at a 65W Warp Charge feature on the OnePlus 8T. We have seen this charging technology previously on the Oppo Find X2 Pro, Realme X50 Pro 5G, and the recent crop of Realme budget phones.

-Leaks suggest OnePlus will be using a quad-camera system this time. The main 48-megapixel camera will use a Sony IMX689 sensor. The 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera will stay along with the depth camera. A new 5-megapixel macro camera will join the collection too. You can also expect the selfie camera to be a 32-megapixel sensor this time.

OnePlus 8T could be cheaper than OnePlus 8 but bring better specifications

Also Read

OnePlus 8T could be cheaper than OnePlus 8 but bring better specifications

-OnePlus could price the 8T 5G Euro 50 cheaper than the OnePlus 8 in Europe. If that stays true for all global markets, you can expect the OnePlus 8T 5G to start at a sub-Rs 40,000 price in India this time.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 24, 2020 5:14 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 8T 5G is launching soon: All you need to know
News
OnePlus 8T 5G is launching soon: All you need to know
OnePlus 7T available with Rs 3,000 discount offer: Check India price, specifications

Deals

OnePlus 7T available with Rs 3,000 discount offer: Check India price, specifications

Redmi 9 Review

Review

Redmi 9 Review

Redmi Beat Drop: New Earbuds teased ahead of launch

News

Redmi Beat Drop: New Earbuds teased ahead of launch

How to change your WhatsApp number

How To

How to change your WhatsApp number

Most Popular

Redmi 9 Review

Skullcandy Sesh Evo review: Needs more evolution

Samsung Galaxy M51 review

Marvel s Avengers review: One for the Marvel fans

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 2020 review: Just right for casual gaming

OnePlus 8T 5G is launching soon: All you need to know

Redmi Beat Drop: New Earbuds teased ahead of launch

Logitech MK295 Silent Combo available in India for Rs 2,995

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs OnePlus 8 in-depth comparison

Apple iOS 14, Sony PS5, LG Wing, YouTube Shorts: Weekly News Roundup

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 8T 5G is launching soon: All you need to know

News

OnePlus 8T 5G is launching soon: All you need to know
OnePlus 7T available with Rs 3,000 discount offer: Check India price, specifications

Deals

OnePlus 7T available with Rs 3,000 discount offer: Check India price, specifications
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 8T 5G की लॉन्चिंग, कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स समेत यह जानकारियां आईं सामने

Realme Narzo 20 Pro Camera Review : जानें कितना दमदार है लेटेस्ट Narzo 20 Pro का कैमरा

Samsung Galaxy F41 स्मार्टफोन 8 अक्टूबर को होगा लॉन्च, मिलेगी 6000mAh की बैटरी

Xiaomi लॉन्च करने वाला है दुनिया का पहला 5G स्मार्ट टीवी Mi TV LUX Ultra 8K, जानें क्या है खास

LG K62 और K52 स्मार्टफोन 48MP क्वाड कैमरा, 4000mAh बैटरी के साथ हुए लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Apple iOS 14, Sony PS5, LG Wing, YouTube Shorts: Weekly News Roundup

News

Apple iOS 14, Sony PS5, LG Wing, YouTube Shorts: Weekly News Roundup
Realme Narzo 20 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme Narzo 20 Pro Camera Review
Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

Features

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air
MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

Features

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

News

OnePlus 8T 5G is launching soon: All you need to know
News
OnePlus 8T 5G is launching soon: All you need to know
Redmi Beat Drop: New Earbuds teased ahead of launch

News

Redmi Beat Drop: New Earbuds teased ahead of launch
Logitech MK295 Silent Combo available in India for Rs 2,995

News

Logitech MK295 Silent Combo available in India for Rs 2,995
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs OnePlus 8 in-depth comparison

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs OnePlus 8 in-depth comparison
Apple iOS 14, Sony PS5, LG Wing, YouTube Shorts: Weekly News Roundup

News

Apple iOS 14, Sony PS5, LG Wing, YouTube Shorts: Weekly News Roundup

new arrivals in india

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers