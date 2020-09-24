OnePlus 8T 5G is launching soon: All you need to know

The OnePlus 8T 5G is coming soon and this time, it is bringing some notable upgrades over the older model. In fact, based on the leaks and rumors, the OnePlus 8T 5G is a notable upgrade even for those who got the OnePlus 8 a couple of months ago. A higher refresh rate display, faster-charging technology, and improved cameras are on the card. Moreover, OnePlus is slowly and steadily confirming these one at a time. Also Read - OnePlus 7T available with Rs 3,000 discount offer: Check India price, specifications

The official launch is going to take place on October 14, just a day after the new iPhone 12 series is expected to be revealed. OnePlus is apparently bringing back the flat display but the refresh rate is now dialed up to 120Hz. Additionally, the phone will get the faster 65W Warp Charge technology this time, thereby making it superior in performance to the OnePlus 8 Pro. If you are planning to get the OnePlus 8T this festive season, here's a list of all you can expect from it soon.

OnePlus 8T features and specifications

With the OnePlus 8T, the company is now aiming for features that actually matter. For the first time, there's no big chipset upgrade despite the availability of one. OnePlus is instead focusing attention on areas that would matter to consumers a lot.

-The OnePlus 8T is going to rely on the Snapdragon 865 chipset. OnePlus is missing out on the Plus variant of the same, possibly to save on costs. Additionally, there’s practically no difference in performance between these chips.

-OnePlus is going to upgrade to a 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display this time. The display will ditch the curved edges and go for a flat display similar to the OnePlus 7T. There’s still going to be a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

-The teasers already hint at a 65W Warp Charge feature on the OnePlus 8T. We have seen this charging technology previously on the Oppo Find X2 Pro, Realme X50 Pro 5G, and the recent crop of Realme budget phones.

-Leaks suggest OnePlus will be using a quad-camera system this time. The main 48-megapixel camera will use a Sony IMX689 sensor. The 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera will stay along with the depth camera. A new 5-megapixel macro camera will join the collection too. You can also expect the selfie camera to be a 32-megapixel sensor this time.

-OnePlus could price the 8T 5G Euro 50 cheaper than the OnePlus 8 in Europe. If that stays true for all global markets, you can expect the OnePlus 8T 5G to start at a sub-Rs 40,000 price in India this time.