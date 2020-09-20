OnePlus 8T 5G name confirmed, launch happening soon

Over the past few weeks, we have heard a lot about the OnePlus 8T. The second-generation upgrade to the OnePlus 8 series is expected to bring some quality-of-life upgrades. While there’s a lot to learn from the leaks, OnePlus just confirmed the OnePlus 8T 5G officially. There’s still no launch date but it is indeed coming soon, probably on the October 14 leaked date. Also Read - OnePlus Buds app likely to support other Android phones soon

There’s no additional hint from OnePlus about the 8T 5G but the name’s confirmed. On top of that, OnePlus isn’t using the “series” moniker this time. Hence, the leaks suggesting no Pro variant for the T upgrade could be true. OnePlus may only come up with the OnePlus 8T 5G and that too with no price upgrades. Also Read - OnePlus 8T launch event may be set for October 14

The only hint from OnePlus on the 8T 5G is about its faster performance. The phone is expected to use a faster Snapdragon 865+ chipset and may ship with higher RAM for the top-end model. The 865+ has been a part of a lot of late-2020 flagship phones and OnePlus is probably adding its name to the list. Also Read - OnePlus 8T renders show Samsung-inspired design, to bring flat display and 65W charging

OnePlus 8T 5G expected features

The Snapdragon 865+ isn’t the only new upgrade expected on the OnePlus 8T 5G. Based on the leaks, a lot fo major upgrades care coming to the 8T over regular 8. One of the most notable ones for OnePlus fans is an even faster-charging tech. OnePlus may ditch the 30W Warp Charge in favour of the faster 65W charging. This is the same changing tech found on Oppo and Realme devices.

We’re just getting started | OnePlus 8T | Coming Soon

Get notified – https://t.co/CCkKEWf7J2 pic.twitter.com/mosaCsWr43 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) September 19, 2020

Hence, OnePlus 8T users may be able to recharge their batteries in less than 30 minutes. The leaks rule out the possibility of wireless charging in the 8T. Hence, the wireless charging may be reserved for the Pro series, along with IP68 rating.

Another notable upgrade for the 8T will involve the display. Leaks suggest the OnePlus 8T will get a 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display this time. The display could also have flatter edges, unlike the curved display on the OnePlus 8. The display could retain its 1080p pixel resolution and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus is also bringing a quad-camera system to the 8T 5G, says the leaks. A new 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 sensor could take place of the main camera. There could be a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera, along with a 5-megapixel macro camera. The fourth camera will be a basic depth camera.

