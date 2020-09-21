OnePlus 8T 5G launch teased on Amazon India, 'Notify me' page goes live

OnePlus has already teased the next OnePlus smartphone – OnePlus 8T 5G – launch for India via social media platforms. The company has also put up a ‘Notify me’ page on the official OnePlus.in website. And as always, the OnePlus 8T 5G will also be made available through Amazon India. Also Read - OnePlus 5, 5T updates delayed due to Oxygen OS snag

The e-commerce website has created a quiz page for the OnePlus 8T that carries a "coming soon" teaser image. A quiz/ contest is going on the Amazon India and OnePlus.in for consumers showing interest in the device before actual reveal.

While OnePlus' official website doesn't reveal anything about the launch date, Amazon India T&C for the contest notes that you can "participate in OnePlus 8T Quiz between 19th September 2020 to 14th October (both days inclusive)." It is widely rumored that the smartphone launch for India will take place on October 14.

There’s no additional hint from OnePlus about the 8T 5G but the name’s confirmed. On top of that, OnePlus isn’t using the “series” moniker this time. Hence, we can speculate that only one phone will be launched on anticipated October 14 launch date.

OnePlus 8T 5G: Expected specifications, features

It is most likely that the Snapdragon 865+ will be an obvious upgrade on the upcoming OnePlus 8T 5G. Based on the leaks, OnePlus may ditch the 30W Warp Charge in favour of the faster 65W charging. This is the same changing tech found on Oppo and Realme devices. Hence, OnePlus 8T users may be able to recharge their batteries in less than 30 minutes.

Another notable upgrade for the 8T will involve the display. Leaks suggest the OnePlus 8T will get a 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display this time. The display could also have flatter edges, unlike the curved display on the OnePlus 8. The display could retain its 1080p pixel resolution and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus is also bringing a quad-camera system to the 8T 5G, says the leaks. A new 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 sensor could take place of the main camera. There could be a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera, along with a 5-megapixel macro camera. The fourth camera will be a basic depth camera.