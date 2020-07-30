comscore OnePlus 8T allegedly spotted on GeekBench with Android 11
OnePlus 8T allegedly spotted on GeekBench with Android 11

The alleged OnePlus 8T is listed with 8GB RAM and it will be powered by an unknown chipset called Qualcomm Kona.

  Published: July 30, 2020 10:29 AM IST
OnePlus 7T

The OnePlus Nord recently made its debut, and rumors of new OnePlus phones have already started swirling around. The Chinese company usually launches its ‘T’ devices around October or November, and this could also be the case in 2020. Now, a OnePlus phone has made an appearance on GeekBench. The next set of phones from the company are expected to be ‘T,’ which is why this could be the upcoming OnePlus 8T or the 8T Pro. Also Read - OnePlus Nord series could get cheaper with new 5G model, may use Snapdragon 690

The device has model number KB2001 in the GeekBench database. It is running Android 11, which is not surprising. OnePlus is likely to launch the phones with the latest Android versions, and by then Google is expected to release the final version of Android 11. The alleged OnePlus 8T is listed with 8GB RAM. It will be powered by an unknown chipset called Qualcomm Kona. Also Read - OnePlus teases Always on Display feature with Android 11 update

Watch: OnePlus Nord Review

This codename is for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is also powering the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. But, the company is expected to opt for the recently launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus. The same chipset is currently powering gaming phones. These include nubia Red Magic 5S, Asus ROG Phone 3, and Lenovo Legion gaming phone. Also Read - OnePlus Nord fails bend test, cracks under pressure

The GeekBench 5 scores of the alleged OnePlus 8T phone are pretty much in line with Snapdragon 865-powered phones. The OnePlus 7T is still a great phone for its price and the upcoming ‘T’ device is also expected to offer the best. It remains to be seen whether the new OnePlus 8T series will be a huge upgrade or offer slight improvements over previous.

Besides, there are reports claiming that the company will debut its 65W ultra-fast charging technology with OnePus 8T Pro. The upcoming OnePlus phones are expected to feature a 64-megapixel primary rear camera. In case you are unaware, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro come with a 48-megapixel camera. The code of the latest OnePlus Camera app suggested that the brand will finally be switching to the 64-megapixel sensor. While the source code does not specify which sensor is being implemented, we could see the new Sony IMX686 being put to use.

