OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8T Pro rumored to feature 64-megapixel camera
OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8T Pro rumored to feature 64-megapixel camera

The latest OnePlus Camera app teardown suggests that the upcoming OnePlus 8T series could feature a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

  Updated: July 25, 2020 12:55 PM IST
(Representational image)

A few days ago, OnePlus finally launched its affordable OnePlus Nord, and now rumors of the next device have started swirling around. The company has already unveiled three smartphones this year. It is now being rumored that the brand has already started working on the next set of flagship OnePlus devices. These will likely be the OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8T Pro. Also Read - OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 get OxygenOS Open Beta 6 and Open Beta 16 updates

OnePlus 8T series could offer a 64-megapixel camera

A report indicates that these phones could feature a 64-megapixel primary rear camera. This is what some lines of code indicate that were explored in the latest OnePlus Camera v5.4.23 app. The code suggests that the brand will be using pixel binning, which will help reduce noise and offer a better dynamic range. It is being reported that the software will use the sensor’s full 64-megapixel resolution to render highly detailed shots. It even reveals that the camera app won’t offer support for 64-megapixel burst mode shots. Also Read - OnePlus Nord update optimizes camera performance: Check details

Watch: OnePlus Nord First Look and Unboxing

In case you are unaware, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro come with a 48-megapixel camera. It now seems that the brand will finally be switching to the 64-megapixel sensor, as per the new findings. The code of the latest OnePlus Camera app was spotted by folks at XDA Developers. While the source code does not specify which sensor is being implemented, we could see the new Sony IMX686 being put to use. Also Read - OnePlus Nord launched in India: Here are the top 5 features of the smartphone

The leaks of the OnePlus 8T series have just started appearing online and we will likely be getting more details soon. It is currently unknown as to when the new set of OnePlus phones will be launched, but they are likely to launch sometime later this year.

Features OnePlus 8
Price 44999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
OS OxygenOS based on Android 10
Display 6.55 inches-1080*2400 Pixels 402PPI
Internal Memory 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage
Rear Camera Rear camera has 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sony IMX586 Sensor with f/1.75 along with 2 Megapixels of f/2.4 Macro Lens, 16 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens.
Front Camera The front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45 and Sony IMX471 Sensor
Battery 4300 mAh (non-removable)
  Published Date: July 25, 2020 12:53 PM IST
  Updated Date: July 25, 2020 12:55 PM IST

