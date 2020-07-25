OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8T Pro rumored to feature 64-megapixel camera

A few days ago, OnePlus finally launched its affordable OnePlus Nord, and now rumors of the next device have started swirling around. The company has already unveiled three smartphones this year. It is now being rumored that the brand has already started working on the next set of flagship OnePlus devices. These will likely be the OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8T Pro. Also Read - OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 get OxygenOS Open Beta 6 and Open Beta 16 updates

OnePlus 8T series could offer a 64-megapixel camera

A report indicates that these phones could feature a 64-megapixel primary rear camera. This is what some lines of code indicate that were explored in the latest OnePlus Camera v5.4.23 app. The code suggests that the brand will be using pixel binning, which will help reduce noise and offer a better dynamic range. It is being reported that the software will use the sensor's full 64-megapixel resolution to render highly detailed shots. It even reveals that the camera app won't offer support for 64-megapixel burst mode shots.

In case you are unaware, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro come with a 48-megapixel camera. It now seems that the brand will finally be switching to the 64-megapixel sensor, as per the new findings. The code of the latest OnePlus Camera app was spotted by folks at XDA Developers. While the source code does not specify which sensor is being implemented, we could see the new Sony IMX686 being put to use.

The leaks of the OnePlus 8T series have just started appearing online and we will likely be getting more details soon. It is currently unknown as to when the new set of OnePlus phones will be launched, but they are likely to launch sometime later this year.