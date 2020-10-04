comscore OnePlus 8T camera design revealed ahead of launch | BGR India
OnePlus 8T camera design revealed ahead of launch

The images released by the case maker, Case-Mate, confirm that the OnePlus 8T will have a quad rear camera setup.

  • Published: October 4, 2020 9:20 PM IST
OnePlus 8T

Image: OnLeaks

China-based manufacturer OnePlus, which introduced the new flagship OnePlus 8 series in recent months, is preparing to introduce the year’s second flagship. This new smartphone, which is expected to be called the OnePlus 8T, is scheduled to be introduced later in October. Although there are still more than 10 days before its official introduction, new details about the device continue to emerge. Also Read - OnePlus 8T dimensions and camera information leaked; Check details

In previous leaks, many hardware features and design details of the OnePlus 8T have surfaced. Now, new images have appeared that show us how the phone’s rear camera module would look. The images released by the case maker, Case-Mate, confirm that the OnePlus 8T will have a quad rear camera setup. However, it does not claim anything different from previous leaks. Also Read - OnePlus TV Y and U series now available on open sale on Amazon India and official store

Image credit: Case-Mate

OnePlus 8T camera design

Earlier rumors about the OnePlus 8T said that the phone would have a 64-megapixel primary camera. However, the images’ source claims that the Chinese company’s new flagship will have a 48-megapixel main camera instead of a 64-megapixel sensor. Apart from this, the device will have a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. Moreover, it also includes a 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

OnePlus has confirmed that the smartphone would have an AMOLED panel that will run at a fast refresh rate of 120Hz. The series would not be supporting the renewal of Pro models this year. In addition, a recent leak by OnLeaks revealed that the device would measure 162.8 x 75.5 x 8.4 mm (9.3 mm, including the camera bump).

On the hardware side, sources say the device will get its power from the Snapdragon 865 chipset and have up to 12GB of RAM. The device, which seems likely to come with Android 11 on the software side, also draws attention with 65W fast charging support. It is likely to pack a 4,500mAh battery to keep it running all day.

