OnePlus 8T to be cheaper than OnePlus 8 with upgrades
OnePlus 8T could be cheaper than OnePlus 8 but bring better specifications

The OnePlus 8T could be cheaper than the OnePlus 8 at launch by up to Euro 50. OnePlus will come up with several upgrades over the outgoing model.

  Published: September 23, 2020 9:32 AM IST
OnePlus 8T

The OnePlus 8T will launch in a few weeks’ time and before that happens, a couple of leaks are bound to come out. The phone is tipped to come with a host of upgrades over the outgoing OnePlus 8. The most particular one is the 120Hz AMOLED display that OnePlus itself has confirmed via the media. However, the most important bit is pricing and OnePlus could possibly pull out a card trick this time with a cheaper starting price. Also Read - OnePlus Messages app now available on Google Play Store

According to tipster Ishaan Agarwal’s post, the OnePlus 8T may come at a lower starting price over the OnePlus 8. The device was accidentally listed on Amazon at a starting price of Euro 599 for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. That’s Euro 50 lesser than the OnePlus 8’s 128GB variant in Europe. Is OnePlus aiming for a cheaper price to appeal to a larger crowd? After all, the company came out with the affordable Nord this year. Also Read - OnePlus Nord owners report random factory reset, erasing all data

OnePlus 8T 5G leaked specifications

The cheaper price is also possible due to the fact that OnePlus is being clever with the packaging this year. Agarwal has leaked out some of the core specifications of the OnePlus 8T and they indicate only essential upgrades. This is unlike the previous years where OnePlus splurged on the latest bits and bumped the prices. Also Read - OnePlus 8T to officially launch on October 14: Check expected specifications and more

Starting with the chipset, the OnePlus 8T will retain the Snapdragon 865 chip. The Snapdragon 865+ isn’t going to be a part of the 8T series. This could help OnePlus in reducing the cost of the phone by a notable margin. The display is losing its curved edges too but is gaining a refresh rate rating of 120Hz. Quad HD+ is still reserved for the Pro variants.

The battery section is getting a 4500mAh power source and to fill it up, OnePlus is upgrading to the 65W Warp Charge technology. This is the same 65W technology that Oppo and Realme offer on their smartphones. There will be a quad-camera setup at the back, comprising of a 48MP main camera with OIS. This is accompanied by a 16MP wide-angle camera and a 5MP macro camera. A depth camera is also present here.

The OnePlus 8T will be available in Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver. The devices will launch on October 14 as confirmed but OnePlus will put it on sale starting October 20.

  Published Date: September 23, 2020 9:32 AM IST

