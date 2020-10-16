comscore OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Special Edition announced
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Special Edition announced
News

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Special Edition announced

News

The phone will be available for reservations from November 4, 2020, just two weeks before the launch date of Cyberpunk 2077.

  • Updated: October 16, 2020 7:07 PM IST
OnePlus 8T (15)

Just recently, we witnessed the launch of the long-awaited OnePlus 8T phone. It came with a series of accessories designed to complement the experience, including the new TWS headphones, collar type wireless earphones, and a power bank. Of course, the event’s absolute star was the phone, which generated a lot of interest thanks to its combination of features and attractive price. Now, the OnePlus 8T may have gotten a lot more interesting to millions. As it was revealed that it would have a limited edition, based on Cyberpunk 2077. Also Read - OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series Android 11 update to release by December 2020

OnePlus 8T and its Cyberpunk 2077 special edition

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most anticipated video games of recent years. The title is being developed by CD Projekt Red, the same developer behind the hit games in The Witcher saga. Now, the company has partnered with CD Projekt to launch the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 special edition. Also Read - OnePlus set to launch a watch soon, company confirms: Check details

Unfortunately, the company has only revealed a small teaser for this special variant of the OnePlus 8T, which is said to be in limited production. So, at this point, we have no idea what the entire device will actually look like. However, considering several other Cyberpunk 2077 themed product launches, we can expect a big show of yellow hues with angular designs and different bright neon colors to match the futuristic aesthetic of the video game. Also Read - OnePlus 8T is here in all its glory: Check out its top features

As seen on the teaser, it shows the device’s front, as it is seen receiving a call. Therefore, we may see a small in-game easter-egg regarding the device. In particular, the phone will be available for reservations from November 4, 2020. Just two weeks before the launch date of Cyberpunk 2077. The aforementioned game is reaching all major platforms such as Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. Moreover, it has generated a lot of publicity among gamers. The device does not have any major changes in terms of its specifications.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 16, 2020 7:05 PM IST
  • Updated Date: October 16, 2020 7:07 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Special Edition announced
News
OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Special Edition announced
Infinix Note 8 and Infinix Note 8i launched with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC

News

Infinix Note 8 and Infinix Note 8i launched with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC

Samsung Galaxy F41 now on open sale in India via Flipkart

News

Samsung Galaxy F41 now on open sale in India via Flipkart

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Review

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Xiaomi Mi 10 and others get up to Rs 5,000 discount during 'Diwali with Mi' sale

Deals

Xiaomi Mi 10 and others get up to Rs 5,000 discount during 'Diwali with Mi' sale

Most Popular

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

OnePlus 8T review: Totally awesome

Asus ExpertBook P2 Review

Poco X3 review: Best phone under Rs 20,000?

Nikon Z50 review: Compact mirrorless camera now affordable

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Special Edition announced

Infinix Note 8 and Infinix Note 8i launched with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC

Samsung Galaxy F41 now on open sale in India via Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 256GB storage variant launched in India

MacBooks, Macs with Apple Silicon to launch on November 17

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Special Edition announced

News

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Special Edition announced
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T series Android 11 update coming soon

News

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T series Android 11 update coming soon
OnePlus set to launch a watch soon, company confirms: Check details

Wearables

OnePlus set to launch a watch soon, company confirms: Check details
OnePlus 8T review: Totally awesome

Review

OnePlus 8T review: Totally awesome
Oppo set to launch Smart TV running Android on October 19

Smart TVs

Oppo set to launch Smart TV running Android on October 19

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Youth स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition हुआ टीज, इस तारीख से शुरू होगा प्री-ऑर्डर

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE स्मार्टफोन का 256GB स्टोरेज वेरिएंट लॉन्च, जानें क्या है कीमत

Amazon और Flipkart सेल के दौरान धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट पर खरीदें सैमसंग के स्टोरेज डिवाइसेस

Realme X7 और Realme X7 Pro स्मार्टफोन भारत में जल्द होंगे लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Apple iPhone 12 event recap video: Everything Apple announced at the iPhone 12 event

News

Apple iPhone 12 event recap video: Everything Apple announced at the iPhone 12 event
Motorola E7 Plus Camera Review

Reviews

Motorola E7 Plus Camera Review
Motorola Razr 5G first look

Hands On

Motorola Razr 5G first look
Mi Watch Revolve quick impressions

Hands On

Mi Watch Revolve quick impressions

News

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Special Edition announced
News
OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Special Edition announced
Infinix Note 8 and Infinix Note 8i launched with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC

News

Infinix Note 8 and Infinix Note 8i launched with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC
Samsung Galaxy F41 now on open sale in India via Flipkart

News

Samsung Galaxy F41 now on open sale in India via Flipkart
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 256GB storage variant launched in India

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 256GB storage variant launched in India
MacBooks, Macs with Apple Silicon to launch on November 17

News

MacBooks, Macs with Apple Silicon to launch on November 17

new arrivals in india

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers