OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Special Edition announced

Just recently, we witnessed the launch of the long-awaited OnePlus 8T phone. It came with a series of accessories designed to complement the experience, including the new TWS headphones, collar type wireless earphones, and a power bank. Of course, the event's absolute star was the phone, which generated a lot of interest thanks to its combination of features and attractive price. Now, the OnePlus 8T may have gotten a lot more interesting to millions. As it was revealed that it would have a limited edition, based on Cyberpunk 2077.

OnePlus 8T and its Cyberpunk 2077 special edition

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most anticipated video games of recent years. The title is being developed by CD Projekt Red, the same developer behind the hit games in The Witcher saga. Now, the company has partnered with CD Projekt to launch the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 special edition.

Unfortunately, the company has only revealed a small teaser for this special variant of the OnePlus 8T, which is said to be in limited production. So, at this point, we have no idea what the entire device will actually look like. However, considering several other Cyberpunk 2077 themed product launches, we can expect a big show of yellow hues with angular designs and different bright neon colors to match the futuristic aesthetic of the video game.

As seen on the teaser, it shows the device’s front, as it is seen receiving a call. Therefore, we may see a small in-game easter-egg regarding the device. In particular, the phone will be available for reservations from November 4, 2020. Just two weeks before the launch date of Cyberpunk 2077. The aforementioned game is reaching all major platforms such as Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. Moreover, it has generated a lot of publicity among gamers. The device does not have any major changes in terms of its specifications.