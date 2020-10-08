comscore OnePlus 8T design revealed in glossy Aquamarine Green | BGR India
OnePlus 8T design unveiled officially: Aquamarine Green to hide fingerprints at the back

The OnePlus 8T design is reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy S20 with its rectangular camera design. Aquamrine Green is the new color variant coming on this one.

  • Published: October 8, 2020 7:25 PM IST
OnePlus 8T off

Days before the official launch, OnePlus has revealed the OnePlus 8T. Well, not in its entirety but the design of the phone. Similar to the OnePlus 7T, the 8T goes for the trendy designs of 2020. Unlike the OnePlus 8, it features a large rectangular camera module design, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S20. OnePlus will also launch a new Aquamarine Green color variant on the OnePlus 8T. Also Read - OnePlus 8T camera design revealed ahead of launch

The design was revealed by Pete Lau on his forum post. OnePlus is aiming for a sleeker design with the 8T. The biggest highlight for OnePlus is the new Aquamarine Green color variant. OnePlus says it imparts a combination of green and blue gradient colors from different angles. The new finish allows OnePlus to help “mitigate the buildup of fingerprint on the rear panel.” Sounds interesting but we will have to try it out in-person to approve of it. Also Read - OnePlus 8T dimensions and camera information leaked; Check details

OnePlus 8T design looks like any 2020 smartphone

The OnePlus 8T goes for the trendy rectangular camera hump we have seen all year. In fact, the 8T resembles the Samsung S20 from the rear. There’s a 48-megapixel rear camera acting as the main sensor. Three more cameras accompany the main camera, falling in line with the leaks. The dual-tone LED flash is split to emulate a hexa-camera setup. The hump does not seem to protrude as much as one of the OnePlus 7T. Also Read - OnePlus 8 now cheaper by Rs 3,000 but should you buy it before OnePlus 8T launch?

oneplus 8t

The Alert Slider and power key placement remain similar to the existing OnePlus phones. However, the 8T is ditching the curved display on the front to accommodate a flat edge display. This was what the leaks suggested months ago. The Aquamarine Green carries a matte green shade on the frame as well.

Lau does not reveal any other detail on the OnePlus 8T. Rumors and leaks suggest a new 120Hz 1080p AMOLED display with flat edges. The company might retain the Snapdragon 865 for cost-cutting. A major upgrade will come to the cameras as the standard model gets a quad-camera system for the first time. OnePlus has also teased the presence of a 65W Warp Charge on the 8T.

The 65W Warp Charge is rumored to be the same technology as the one Oppo and Realme use in their phones. Hence, we can expect to see a full charge in under 30 minutes. Leaks suggest a bigger 4500mAh battery on the OnePlus 8T, hence it should last longer on a single charge.

The OnePlus 8T will be launched in India on October 14 via an online launch event.

Published Date: October 8, 2020 7:25 PM IST
  • Published Date: October 8, 2020 7:25 PM IST

