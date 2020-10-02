OnePlus 8T dimensions and camera information leaked

The OnePlus 8T smartphone is going to be launched on October 14. The phone’s official teasers and some leaks have come to the fore, which have revealed most of the phone features. Now the design and camera sensors of the Oneplus 8T have also come out in a recent leak. If the reports prove to be true, then the phone might be longer and thinner than the OnePlus 8. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T series announced: Up to 144Hz LCD display, 108MP cameras and more

The OnePlus 8T from OnePlus will soon be launched with a 6.55-inch screen, the same size as the previous version. However, the OnePlus 8T is said to sport a longer and more spacious design than the 8. The leaks published today by @OnLeaks reveal the dimensions of the upcoming OnePlus 8T. The leak suggests the phone will measures 162.8 by 75.5 by 8.4 mm, and the thickness of the phone at the prominent part of the camera will reach 9.3 mm. Also Read - OnePlus 8 now cheaper by Rs 3,000 but should you buy it before OnePlus 8T launch?

Watch: OnePlus Nord Review

This would make the OnePlus 8T only slightly thinner than the 8 Pro, but a bit wider. The reason for this could be the larger 4,500mAh battery. The smartphone will also be the first OnePlus device to launch with fast charging technology of 65W, which is expected to give a 58 percent charge in just 15 minutes and a full charge in just 45 minutes. The 8T is also expected to feature an OLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Also Read - New OnePlus Nord smartphone coming soon, could be N10 5G

Another tipster has given information about the phone’s camera. The OnePlus 8T will feature a quad-camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel Sony’s IMX 586 sensor. This primary sensor will support both OIS and EIS features. The second camera will be a 16MP ultra-wide lens, which will come with a 116˚ field of view. Instead of a telephoto lens, the 8T will get a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It is noteworthy that OnePlus has officially confirmed that the company will not launch the Pro version of the T series this year.