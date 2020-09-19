comscore OnePlus 8T launch event may be set for October 14
OnePlus 8T launch event may be set for October 14

A new tweet from user Ishan Agarwal has hinted that the launch of the OnePlus 8T smartphone will take place on October 14. 

  • Published: September 19, 2020 4:29 PM IST
OnePlus 7T

Chinese smartphone company OnePlus is getting ready to release it’s next generation of smartphones called the OnePlus 8T. Though this isn’t really official yet, there have been enough leaks out there to hint at it. And now a new tweet from user Ishan Agarwal has hinted that the launch of the OnePlus 8T smartphone will take place on October 14. Also Read - OnePlus 7T Pro is now cheaper by Rs 4,000: To buy it or look for alternatives?

About the OnePlus 8T series, leaks have already started to pour in. It was eventually expected of the 8T to get closer to the OnePlus 8 Pro in terms of features. There’s a new 120Hz display slated to come to the “more accessible” OnePlus flagship. The company is also increasing the number of cameras on this one. Also Read - Budget OnePlus Buds Z wireless earphones expected to launch soon: Check details

OnePlus 8T: Expected specifications

According to a report from Android Central, the OnePlus 8T is on the horizon with notable upgrades in display, performance and cameras. As per expectations, OnePlus is making the 120Hz AMOLED display a standard feature on its flagship models. Hence, the 8T will get the same 120Hz AMOLED display as the OnePlus 8 Pro. Well, it may not be exactly same as the Pro could reserve the Quad HD+ resolution exclusively to itself. Also Read - OnePlus introduces OnePlus Fridays with exciting offers and deals every week

OnePlus will also upgrade the hardware, bowing to the norm of the T series upgrades. The smartphone will get the slightly faster Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset with 5G connectivity. The newer chip will give the phone an extra ounce of power and help OnePus justify the bumped up price.

OnePlus 8T to get 120Hz AMOLED display and quad cameras at the back

OnePlus 8T to get 120Hz AMOLED display and quad cameras at the back

Another feature that will help OnePlus is justifying a higher price is a quad-camera setup. The OnePlus 8 had a triple camera setup with older Sony sensors. With the new 8T, there will be a 48-megapixel main camera with a new Sony sensor. This could be the same Sony IMX689 sensor from the OnePlus 8 Pro. The quad-camera setup will also accompany an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera and a depth camera.

Complying with the norms, the 8T will launch with Oxygen OS 11 based on Android 11. This could make it the first OnePlus device to taste the updated software before it releases it to the older devices. The release for Oxygen OS 11 is also expected to happen within September too just after Google release the stable build of Android 11 for its Pixel phones.

