OnePlus 8T launched with Snapdragon 865 SoC: Price, specifications

The OnePlus 8T has finally been launched. The new phone from OnePlus comes with support for 65W fast charger, a 120Hz refresh rate display, AMOLED panel, Snapdragon 865 SoC, and more. The OnePlus 8T will go on sale via Amazon.in. The company is yet to reveal the India price of the device. OnePlus is expected to price the OnePlus 8T 5G cheaper than the OnePlus 8 in India. If that stays true, then the OnePlus 8T 5G price in India could be around Rs 40,000. The OnePlus 8T comes with a starting price of 599 Euro, which is around Rs 51,630 in India. This price is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

OnePlus 8T: Specifications, features

The OnePlus 8T is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. You get a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel supports sRGB, Display P3 and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The company has ditched curved edges and opted for a flat display, similar to the OnePlus 7T. There is a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. It features a 4,500mAh battery under the hood. The device has dual stereo speakers, Noise cancellation and Dolby Atmos support.

OnePlus will ship with a 65W Warp Charger with the OnePlus 8T. We have seen this charging technology previously on the Oppo Find X2 Pro, Realme X50 Pro 5G, and the recent crop of Realme budget phones. The brand will be using a quad-camera system. The main 48-megapixel camera will use a Sony IMX586 sensor with OIS and EIS support. The 16-megapixel Sony IMX481 ultra-wide camera stays along with a 2-megapixel monochrome camera.

A new 5-megapixel macro camera joins the setup too. The rear camera setup is also accompanied by Dual LED Flash. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with EIS support. The 8T can record 1080p video at 30 fps. In terms of connectivity, the handset supports 2×2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.1, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC, AAC, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, SBAS, A-GPS, Wi-Fi 6, and more. There an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock for security.