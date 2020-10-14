comscore OnePlus 8T launching tonight: New specs, new accessories | BGR India
OnePlus 8T launching tonight: Updated specs, new accessories, and more expected stuff

The OnePlus 8T is launching tonight as the updated version of the OnePlus 8. OnePlus is teasing a couple of accessories launching with the 8T too.

  Published: October 14, 2020 11:43 AM IST
OnePlus 8T

OnePlus will take the wraps off of the 8T tonight. Similar to all its launch events in 2020, the 8T will be announced via a livestream event at 7:30 pm. You can catch the launch live on OnePlus’ social media channels as well as the YouTube channel. OnePlus has teased a lot about its features in the past weeks while leaks have left nothing to wait for. We even know the tentative prices for the OnePlus 8T. Also Read - OnePlus 8T आज होगा लॉन्च, यहां से लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग, जानें क्या हो सकती हैं कीमत और खूबियां

Tipster Ishan Agarwal revealed that the OnePlus 8T could cost Rs 42,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is slated to cost Rs 45,999. OnePlus has teased an Aquamarine Green already but the leaks have revealed a silver color variant as well. The phone also gets a brand new design compared to OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Also Read - OnePlus 18W power bank to launch with OnePlus 8T, could cost less than Rs 1,500

OnePlus 8T expected specifications

The OnePlus 8T is coming with a bunch of big upgrades over the older model. It will use the 5G-equipped Snapdragon 865 chip from the OnePlus 8. However, it will ship with Oxygen OS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box. The 8T will ditch the entry-level variant 6GB RAM and only offer up to 12GB RAM on this phone. Also Read - OnePlus 8T design unveiled officially: Aquamarine Green to hide fingerprints at the back

Image: Ishaan Aggrwal

With the OnePlus 8T, the company is moving to a 120Hz refresh rate display. The teasers reveal a flat-edge display although leaks suggest a Full HD+ AMOLED display. There’s a new quad-camera system at the back. The leaks suggest the addition of a new 5-megapixel macro camera setup to the existing triple cameras on the OnePlus 8.

Another area where the new phone is getting a notable upgrade is charging. The 8T will get the faster 65W Warp Charge technology. This is the same technology used in Oppo and Realme devices. Leaks suggest a 4500mAh battery powering the OnePlus 8T. There’s no hint of wireless charging on this one yet.

OnePlus 8 5G to get up to Rs 5,000 off during Amazon sale, Nord & 8T Pro prices remain same

OnePlus 8 5G to get up to Rs 5,000 off during Amazon sale, Nord & 8T Pro prices remain same

Apart from the OnePlus 8T, the company may also launch a new pair of wireless earbuds. Rumors suggest it will be cheaper than the OnePlus Buds and could be called the Buds Z. OnePlus may launch a new 18W power bank in this event. A special edition variant of the OnePlus Nord is also coming up. Additionally, there could be some announcements with regards to the Nord N10, Nord N100, and OnePlus Watch.

Best Sellers