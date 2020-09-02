OnePlus 8T leaked image spotted in Android 11 DP 4

After the launch of the OnePlus Nord, the OnePlus 8T series is the next big launch for the brand. Ahead of official details, we have already started seeing leaks of the OnePlus 8T series. Now we have what appears to be the first official look at the device, as this leak comes straight from OnePlus. The latest Android 11 Developer Preview for the OnePlus 8 series actually shows the OnePlus 8T from the front. Also Read - OnePlus talks about design changes in OxygenOS 11

It could be something as simple as a placeholder image used by the brand ahead of the phone's unveiling. However, knowing the company's timeline for new phones, which for the 'T' series, usually means around fall each year, we know this has to be the final look at the 8T.

The new image comes was published by OxygenUpdater in its APK teardown for the fourth Android 11 developer preview. As per the report, the image comes from the settings APK on the OnePlus 8 running the developer preview. Named "oneplus_8t.webp," the 9.46kb image doesn't leave much to the imagination.

As long as its not a placeholder image, which again is a possibility, then it is safe to assume that the new OnePlus 8T will look identical to the OnePlus 8. There appear to be a couple of subtle changes though. The new OnePlus 8T seems to have a flat-screen, unlike the curved display panel on the 8. The punch-hole camera cutout, on the other hand, is in the same top-left corner like the OnePlus 8.

OnePlus 8T expected specifications

The 8T was recently spotted on Geekbench. Specifications uncovered include a Snapdragon 865 SoC (no 865 Plus), 8GB RAM, and Android 11 OS. The phone managed a single-core score of 912 and a multi-core score of 3,288. Yet another earlier leak found inside the code of the specific OnePlus Camera App update with version 5.4.23 also hints at the OnePlus 8T sporting a64-megapixel main camera.

