OnePlus 8T McLaren Edition may not happen this year; no longer listed as Formula 1 partner

In the past, both the companies have teamed up to launch the OnePlus 6T McLaren and 7T McLaren edition devices. Let’s check out what this new development means for OnePlus and McLaren here.

  Published: May 21, 2020 11:27 AM IST
Some new information regarding the upcoming OnePlus smartphones has just surfaced online. As per the information, it looks like the company may not launch its special, limited-edition McLaren Edition smartphone this year. This comes after McLaren removed OnePlus has the Formula 1 partner for the 2020 F1 season. In the past, both the companies have teamed up to launch the OnePlus 6T McLaren and 7T McLaren edition devices. Beyond the usual McLaren devices, both the companies also worked on the OnePlus Concept One smartphone. Let’s check out what this new development means for OnePlus and McLaren here. Also Read - OnePlus TV may get a refresh this year, new hardware and remote spotted

OnePlus may not launch a McLaren special edition device this year; details

A Reddit user was the first to note and highlight this development in a post. Digging further, a report noted that McLaren likely removed OnePlus from the F1 Partner page within the last one month. According to a report from XDA Developers, the delisting likely means that OnePlus will not work on a new special edition McLaren smartphone. Taking a look at the naming for the past devices, the company may not launch its 8T McLaren in the second half of the year. It is worth noting that none of the companies involved have made any official announcement regarding this matter. Also Read - OnePlus 5, 5T get Android 10-based OxygenOS Open Beta 3 with camera improvements

Last of an announcement leaves things hanging in the air. It is possible that both companies may renew their partnership to work on a new smartphone. Regardless, it is also likely that OnePlus may team up with a new brand to launch a new special edition smartphone. Also Read - OnePlus hires ex-Apple executive Navnit Nakra in key role for India

OnePlus 7T Pro gets a Rs 6,000 discount, 7T reduced by Rs 3,000; Here are the new prices

OnePlus 7T Pro gets a Rs 6,000 discount, 7T reduced by Rs 3,000; Here are the new prices

Features 6T McLaren Edition 7T Pro McLaren Edition
Price 50999 58999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 10-based OxygenOS 10
Display 6.4-inch FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED-6.67-inch QHD+-1440×3120 pixels
Internal Memory 10GB RAM with 256GB storage 256GB storage with 12GB RAM
Rear Camera Dual – 16MP + 20MP Triple – 48MP+8MP+16MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP
Battery 3,700mAh 4085mAh

Story Timeline

  Published Date: May 21, 2020 11:27 AM IST

