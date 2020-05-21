Some new information regarding the upcoming OnePlus smartphones has just surfaced online. As per the information, it looks like the company may not launch its special, limited-edition McLaren Edition smartphone this year. This comes after McLaren removed OnePlus has the Formula 1 partner for the 2020 F1 season. In the past, both the companies have teamed up to launch the OnePlus 6T McLaren and 7T McLaren edition devices. Beyond the usual McLaren devices, both the companies also worked on the OnePlus Concept One smartphone. Let’s check out what this new development means for OnePlus and McLaren here. Also Read - OnePlus TV may get a refresh this year, new hardware and remote spotted

OnePlus may not launch a McLaren special edition device this year; details

A Reddit user was the first to note and highlight this development in a post. Digging further, a report noted that McLaren likely removed OnePlus from the F1 Partner page within the last one month. According to a report from XDA Developers, the delisting likely means that OnePlus will not work on a new special edition McLaren smartphone. Taking a look at the naming for the past devices, the company may not launch its 8T McLaren in the second half of the year. It is worth noting that none of the companies involved have made any official announcement regarding this matter.

Watch: Concept One First Impressions

Last of an announcement leaves things hanging in the air. It is possible that both companies may renew their partnership to work on a new smartphone. Regardless, it is also likely that OnePlus may team up with a new brand to launch a new special edition smartphone.

Features 6T McLaren Edition 7T Pro McLaren Edition Price 50999 58999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 Display 6.4-inch FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED-6.67-inch QHD+-1440×3120 pixels Internal Memory 10GB RAM with 256GB storage 256GB storage with 12GB RAM Rear Camera Dual – 16MP + 20MP Triple – 48MP+8MP+16MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP Battery 3,700mAh 4085mAh

