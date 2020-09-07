OnePlus 8T Pro launch apparently canceled for 2020

As we head into September, there’s a lot to look forward to in the world of smartphones. Apart from the iPhone launches, September also spawns a new OnePlus T device. Leaks have so far hinted at a OnePlus 8T with a few notable upgrades. However, OnePlus may not plan a Pro version of the same this year. In short, there possibly won’t be a OnePlus 8T Pro this year. Also Read - OnePlus Nord begins getting OxygenOS 10.5.7 update; here’s what’s new

Surprised? Well, popular tipster Max J. has confirmed in his latest tweet that there won’t be a OnePlus 8T Pro this year. The tipster has shared an image with a banned logo on the word “Kebab2”. For those who have no idea, Kebab2 was the codename for OnePlus 8T Pro this year. Max has stated no reasons for the cancellation. He has, however, said nothing about the OnePlus 8T. Also Read - OnePlus 8T to get 120Hz AMOLED display and quad cameras at the back

No 8T Pro this year? Why?

This was kind of expected and logical. Last year, OnePlus released the 7T Pro along with the 7T in October. The 7T Pro was hardly an upgrade, save for the slightly better Snapdragon 855 Plus, and a rearranged main camera module. Even for OnePlus loyalists, the 7T Pro made no sense over the already impressive 7 Pro. The 7T, on the other hand, had a lot to offer over the OnePlus 7. Also Read - OnePlus 8T leaked image spotted in Android 11 Developer Preview 4

The market has been different in 2020. Given the looming economic depression, OnePlus now wants to cater to the more affordable smartphone segments. The Nord is a step in that direction, with more models coming later. The OnePlus 8 Pro is already a highly expensive smartphone and it makes little sense to offer a souped-up version of the same.

Moreover, the OnePlus 8 has scope for improvements and even with a slight price hike, it will be within the reach for many premium smartphone buyers. Hence, a OnePlus 8T with a better chipset, better cameras and better display may end up launching by the end of September 2020.

OnePlus 8T leaks so far

While the OnePlus 8T Pro apparently stands cancelled, there are hints of the 8T all over the internet. The 8T has been spotted in the developer beta of Oxygen OS 11, revealing the render of the device. Rumors suggest the OnePlus 8T will end up with a 120Hz AMOLED Full HD+ display as well as the Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC. OnePlus could also offer a quad-camera setup with the addition of a 5-megapixel macro camera. You can expect the 30W Warp Charge 30T to stick around for one more time this year.

