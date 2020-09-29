comscore OnePlus 8T Pro will not launch this year, confirms OnePlus founder
OnePlus 8T Pro will not launch this year, confirms OnePlus founder and CEO

OnePlus will not launch a Pro variant of the OnePlus 8T. The 8T is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 865+ chipset.

OnePlus 8 Pro 1

OnePlus 8 Pro

The last few years have seen the release of a Pro variant of the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 8. However, there will not be a Pro variant of the OnePlus 8T. The current OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to be sold alongside the upcoming OnePlus 8T. The lack of a Pro variant has been confirmed by OnePlus CEO and founder Liu Zuoho (aka Pete Lau). Also Read - Realme Q series smartphone to launch on October 13 with Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0

In a post on Chinese social media website Weibo, Zuoho explained that the decision was taken as there is no room for an upgrade in the OnePlus 8 Pro. According to him, Pro users will be well served by the current Pro model, which is still a very competent device. The post also hints at a few surprises at the October 14 OnePlus 8T launch event. Also Read - OnePlus 8 receives price cut ahead of OnePlus 8T launch

The OnePlus 8 Pro is priced starting at Rs 54,999. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and comes with 128GB storage and up to 12GB RAM. The phone also features a 4,510mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T technology. On the imaging front, it features a quad-camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 main sensor. This is accompanied by a 48-megapixel ultrawide sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 5-megapixel color filter lens. Also Read - OnePlus 8T: Two crucial features officially confirmed ahead of October 14 launch

OnePlus 8T: Expected features, specifications

Ahead of the launch, key details of the OnePlus 8T have emerged. The upcoming smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865+ chipset. In addition, it is set to come with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It may also feature a 4,500mAh battery with fast wired charging.

OnePlus has confirmed that the phone will come with an AMOLED panel with a fast refresh rate of 120Hz. The OnePlus 8 Pro offers wireless charging, a telephoto rear camera, and IP68 dust and water resistance. The upcoming OnePlus 8T is expected to skip these features, which will remain exclusive to the current Pro model.

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro

54999

OxygenOS based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with f/1.78 along with 8 Megapixels of f/2.44 Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels of f/2.4 Color Filter Lens

