OnePlus 8T renders leak, hints at flat display & 65W charging

It's September and in the midst of a dozen smartphone launches, OnePlus is expected to come up with the 8T. Similar to last year, the OnePlus 8T will bring a host of massive upgrades over the OnePlus 8. While leaks have so far hinted at some specifications and the front design, we now have a set of 3D renders based on leaked schematics. The OnePlus 8T will bring a massive change in its design and features.

The latest bunch of renders from Pricebaba and OnLeaks suggest OnePlus taking a different design approach for the 8T. The phone resembles a lot of the latest Samsung S and A series phones – at least from the back. There's a massive rectangular camera hump sitting at the back, holding a quad-camera setup. The edges of the rear are curved similar to the OnePlus 8. The frame itself confirms a USB-C port and the usual set of buttons.

As you move to the front, changes to the design continue. The OnePlus 8T may drop the curved edge display and get back to a flat-edge display. The renders show extremely thin bezels around the display. A small punch-hole cutout for the front camera sits to the left corner. This display is said to bring a refresh rate of 120Hz with a resolution of Full HD+ and measure 6.5-inches.

New upgrades

The OnLeaks list also reveals a couple of specifications for the OnePlus 8T. OnePlus is said to continue using the Snapdragon 865 chip. This is weird given that OnePlus usually uses the fastest Qualcomm chip available at any given time. Maybe this isn’t right as other leaks have stuck to OnePlus using the Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset.

Nonetheless, there will be two variants at launch. The base version will have 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The top-end variant will get 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. OnePlus will upgrade the battery to a 4500mAh unit. Most importantly, it will upgrade the fast charging to the 65W technology from Oppo. hence, you can expect the battery to fully recharge from nothing in less than 30 minutes.

The rear cameras will also get a spec upgrade. The main camera will use a 48-megapixel sensor, presumably the same sensor from the OnePlus 8 Pro. This will be accompanied by a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera. A new 5-megapixel macro camera joins the list along with a 2-megapixel depth camera.

OnePlus 8T launch date and price

As of now, OnePlus is yet to announce any event. Leaks have confirmed the OnePlus 8T getting a BIS certification. Hence, the phone could end up launching by the end of September or early October. Given the upgrades on the newer model, OnePlus could ask a higher price than the OnePlus 8, especially more so as there’s no 8T Pro happening this year.

