OnePlus 8T to feature 65W Super Warp Charge technology

It’s only been two months since OnePlus launched the OnePlus 8 flagship phone series. However, the brand is already working on its successors that will arrive within the OnePlus 8T series later this year. The first reports on the Pro model of this future lineup indicate that the company will debut its 65W ultra-fast charging technology with it. Also Read - OnePlus 7,7 Pro, 7T, 7T Pro get new open beta updates

Last year’s OnePlus T-series featured the launch of the OnePlus 7T, which offers a 90Hz panel and smaller notch. However, the OnePlus 7T Pro was not a great improvement. Now it appears that this year’s future OnePlus 8T Pro could be better than the same 8 Pro currently available based on what has been revealed. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro sale in India on 15 June

The OnePlus 8 Pro features 30W wired fast charging power. It seems that for its improved “T” version, the device could have the system called Super Warp Charge, whose power would reach up to 65W. The folks at XDA Developers have discovered some eye-catching lines of code in the “OnePlus Engineering Mode” application of the latest versions of OxygenOS based on Android 11. In these lines of code, there is a mention of “Super Wrap Charger” and “65W Fast Charge”. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro review: Great deal for your money

Renowned 65W Oppo SuperVOOC 2.0 charging tech

It is known that OnePlus shares resources with its sister brand Oppo (and Vivo), at BBK Electronics. The fast charging “Warp” technology used in OnePlus phones is actually a renowned version of Oppo’s VOOC technology. Oppo’s SuperVOOC 2.0 system is currently the most powerful charging solution available on commercial phones. The same technology is also known as SuperDart for Realme devices.

Since ultra-fast charging is a premium feature, it will most likely end up being exclusive to the OnePlus 8T Pro. And any other special editions of this phone (since the partnership with McLaren has ended). Also, a OnePlus charger with 65W of power was already certified in May. Therefore, we can hope that the company will surely bring this feature on its next devices.

Story Timeline