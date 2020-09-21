OnePlus has finally confirmed the launch date of its upcoming OnePlus 8T smartphone. The India launch event of the latest OnePlus 8T will take place on October 14 at 7:30PM. The event will be live-streamed via the brand’s official website and YouTube. The company confirmed this news via its official OnePlus forum. Read on to know more about the upcoming OnePlus phone. Also Read - OnePlus 8T 5G launch teased on Amazon India, 'Notify me' page goes live

The company also said that “With the upcoming OnePlus 8T, we are once again raising the bar for ourselves in terms of the overall user experience. Thanks to some new features that we are excited to introduce for the first time in a OnePlus device.” OnePlus’ Founder and CEO Pete Lau also said that he is “confident that the OnePlus 8T will once again exceed expectations and deliver an unparalleled flagship experience.” Also Read - OnePlus 5, 5T updates delayed due to Oxygen OS snag

Watch: OxygenOS 11: First Look

OnePlus 8T 5G: Expected specifications, features

As for the specifications, the OnePlus 8T will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+. The 5G smartphone is expected to ditch the 30W Warp Charge in favor of the faster 65W charging, as per leaks. This is the same changing tech found on Oppo and Realme devices. Hence, users may be able to recharge their batteries in less than 30 minutes. Also Read - OnePlus 8T 5G launch happening “soon”, promises faster performance

Another notable upgrade for the 8T will involve the display. Leaks suggest the new OnePlus phone will get a 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display this time. The display could also have flatter edges, unlike the curved display on the OnePlus 8. The display could retain its 1080p pixel resolution and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus is also bringing a quad-camera system to the upcoming 5G phone, as per several leaks and rumors. A new 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 sensor could take place of the main camera. There could be a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera, along with a 5-megapixel macro camera. The fourth camera will be a basic depth camera. The price, features and other details of the upcoming OnePlus device will be officially revealed on October 14.