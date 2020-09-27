The OnePlus 8T will officially launch in India on October 14. The company has already confirmed display details and now, it has revealed battery capacity and charger. As per a post on OnePlus Forums, the upcoming OnePlus 8T will feature a big 4,500mAh battery. This time around, the company will ship a 65W fast charger with the device. OnePlus is claiming that users will get “a day’s power in 15 minutes.” Also Read - OnePlus Nord now available on open sale on Amazon India and official OnePlus store

Comparatively, the OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a 4,510mAh battery. But, you only get a 30W charger with this flagship phone. The 65W fast charger will top up OnePlus 8T's battery from zero to almost 58 percent in 15 minutes. The brand is also asserting that one will get 100 percent charging in just 39 minutes. The charger features a dual-end Type-C port design, offering better compatibility and supports up to 45W PD fast charge.

OnePlus has already confirmed the OnePlus 8T will launch with a 6.55-inch 120Hz display. The panel will offer support for Full HD+ resolution, HDR10+, 100 percent DCI-P3, and up to 240Hz sampling rate. The company is saying that users will get a "buttery smooth display experience and improve the "overall viewing and gaming experience considerably." OnePlus is expected to reveal more specifications ahead of the October 14 India launch.

Besides, leaks so far suggest that the brand will be using a quad-camera system this time. The main 48-megapixel camera will use a Sony IMX689 sensor. The 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera will stay along with the depth camera. A new 5-megapixel macro camera will join the collection too. You can also expect the selfie camera to be a 32-megapixel sensor this time. OnePlus could price the 8T 5G Euro 50 cheaper than the OnePlus 8 in Europe. If that stays true for all global markets, you can expect the OnePlus 8T 5G to start at a sub-Rs 40,000 price in India this time.