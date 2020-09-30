OnePlus 8T with Android 11 spotted on Geekbench: Check details

The OnePlus 8T will launch in India on October 14. Ahead of the official launch, the company has already confirmed a few features. Now, the upcoming OnePlus phone has made an appearance on Geekbench, which was first spotted by tipster Sudhanshu. The listing suggests that the OnePlus 8T would be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. However, previous reports hinted that the Snapdragon 865+ chipset will power the handset. Also Read - OnePlus 8 now cheaper by Rs 3,000 but should you buy it before OnePlus 8T launch?

The device might be launched with 12GB RAM option. The brand is likely to offer the OnePlus 8T in other configurations too. The smartphone will ships with Android 11 OS out of the box, as per the listing. The smartphone will run the latest OxygeonOS 11 UI. In the single-core test, the device scored 3843 and 11714 points in multi-core tests of Geekbench. Read on to know more about what would be the specifications of OnePlus 8T. Also Read - New OnePlus Nord smartphone coming soon, could be N10 5G

Watch: Realme 7 Pro Camera Review

OnePlus 8T: Expected specifications, features

The OnePlus 8T will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+. The company has confirmed that the 5G smartphone will come with a faster 65W charger. It will top up the device’s battery from zero to almost 58 percent in 15 minutes. As per OnePlus, one will get 100 percent charging in just 39 minutes. Also Read - OnePlus 8T Pro will not launch this year, confirms OnePlus founder and CEO

The brand has already confirmed the 8T will launch with a 6.55-inch 120Hz display. The panel will offer support for Full HD+ resolution, HDR10+, 100 percent DCI-P3, and up to 240Hz sampling rate. The device could have an in-display fingerprint sensor. OnePlus is also bringing a quad-camera system to the upcoming 5G phone, as per several leaks and rumors.

A new 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 sensor could take place of the main camera. There could be a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera, along with a 5-megapixel macro camera. The fourth camera will be a basic depth camera. OnePlus could price the 8T 5G Euro 50 cheaper than the OnePlus 8 in Europe. If that stays true for all global markets, you can expect the 8T 5G to start at a sub-Rs 40,000 price in India this time.