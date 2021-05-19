Apart from the Pixel phones getting a taste of Android 12’s first beta, there are a number of non-Pixel phones on the list. This list includes OnePlus too, which announced the beta program for its latest OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro phones soon after the public beta was released. Also Read - Google Phone gets caller ID announcement feature, similar to iOS

However, the Android 12 beta on the OnePlus 9 has been pulled, following issues faced by users who began installing it. Here's what happened.

OnePlus 9, 9 Pro Android 12 no longer available

It is suggested that when the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro users started installing the Android 12 beta, their phones began to freeze, mainly during the setup process.

Android Police‘s Mark Weinbach, via a tweet, has suggested that his OnePlus 9 and Mi 11 bricked after he tried to download the latest Android version’s beta. He advises people with non-Pixel phones to not go for the update and wait until fixes are made.

Do not install non-Google betas on your phones right now. My OP9 Pro is basically fucked, unable to setup and keeps bootlooping and my Mi 11 is bricked. Avoid these betas for now. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) May 18, 2021

Since many people faced the issue, OnePlus decided to do something about it and has currently removed the download links. A OnePlus Staff Member, via the OnePlus Forums, announced the update. The Android 12 beta announcement post for the current OnePlus flagships also mentions the possibility of the phones getting bricked.

For those who don’t know, the Android 12 beta has been announced for various phones from other companies such as Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and Realme, among others.

Android 12 was recently announced during the ongoing Google I/O event, which will conclude on May 20. The latest Android version brings along a major design change since Android Nougat. The change includes the Material You design with a new colour scheme and coloured modes besides light and dark modes.

The update includes new changed icons, a bigger clock widget, a better focus on privacy and the security of users, an in-built TV remote feature, and lots of more features.