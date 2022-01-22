OnePlus 9, 9 Pro latest update brings January security patch, tons of improvements

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are getting a new software update labeled C.44 which brings security patch for January 2022. In addition, the update brings tons of improvements and bug fixes as well. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro alternatives in India: From Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, to iPhone 13

The OxygenOS 12 C.44 update has been rolled out to India, North America, and the EU region. The update brings improvements to battery life, the Canvas AOD feature, less scrolling lag in the Notification area, among other changes. OnePlus says that the new release resolves a 'few of the pending issues.' The company further notes 'some features update' to be available only for the EU region, although it hasn't clarified which ones. Interestingly, the latest patch notes are some of the longest that has been listed by the company so far. Here's the entire changelog of OxygenOS 12 C.44 update.

OxygenOS 12 C.44 update for OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro (via OnePlus Forum)

System

[Optimized] Desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers

[Optimized] System power consumption to extend the battery life

[Optimized] the smoothness of fingerprint unlocking

[Optimized] charging animation display

[Updated] Android Security Patch to 2022.01

[Fixed] a scrolling lag issue in Notification Bar

[Fixed] Notification Bar abnormal display in some game scenarios

Dark mode

[Added] Dark mode now has three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Shelf

[Added] new additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read

[Fixed] Notification Bar abnormal display in some game scenarios

[Added] Earphone Control Card with Bluetooth earphone one-click adjustment

[Added] access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc

[Added] OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at health status

Work Life Balance

[Optimized] Work-Life Balance feature is now available to all users, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and

Life mode via quick settings

[Added] WLB 2.0 now supports automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization

Gallery

[Added] Gallery now allows to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing

Canvas AOD

[Added] Canvas AOD brings new diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals

[Added] multiple brushes, effects and color adjustment

[Optimized] software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures

Camera

[Optimized] Camera response speed when taking videos

[Optimized] the startup speed of Camera

[Optimized] the image effect of the rear Camera

Network

[Fixed] unable to access the 5G network in some scenarios

As usual, the update is being rolled out in a phased manner, hence a broader release will begin in a few days. To manually check for the update just head to Settings > System > System Updates.