OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are now getting the latest OxygenOS 13 stable update in India, Europe, and North America. The update is based on Android 13 OS and offers quite a few features including the new Aquamorphic design, personalization features, and security and privacy features.

OnePlus 9, 9 Pro OxygenOS 13 stable update is out for India and two more regions

OnePlus on its community forum confirmed that the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are the new models receiving the latest OxygenOS 13 stable update. The firmware version for the OnePlus 9 in India is LE2111_11.F.16.

LE2113_11.F.16 and LE2115_11.F.16 are the firmware versions for the European and North American markets, respectively.

The firmware version for India for the OnePlus 9 Pro is LE2121_11.F.16. The European and North American models will get the update with firmware versions LE2123_11.F.16 and LE2125_11.F.16, respectively.

The OxygenOS 13 paired with Android 13 offers several new features. Firstly, the Aquamorphic design brings an improved layout. It brings a card-style interface with rounded corners. It also adds a Shadow-reflective clock and improved animations.

Speaking of animations, it adds Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions.

The update also brings some personalization tools such as increased animations for Bitmoji’s AOD. It also has some security and privacy features. One notable feature is that it automatically pixelates chat screenshots to protect privacy.

Lastly, there’s also the HyperBoost GPA 4.0 for gaming which stabilizes the frame rate and balances the performance and power consumption.

Quick recap of OnePlus 9 Pro specifications

OnePlus 9 Pro was launched in early 2021 running on Android 11. Now, the phone’s up to date with the latest Android 13. It sports a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It has a triple rear camera system with a 48MP lens, a 50MP unit, and an 8MP telephoto lens. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.