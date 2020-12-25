OnePlus 9 borrows from OnePlus 8 Pro a lot, hints latest leak

What do we know about the OnePlus 9? For starters, it is bound to run on the Snapdragon 888 chip and is most likely to be an evolution of the OnePlus 8T. That’s it! Most of the leaks on the OnePlus 9 series are related to the OnePlus 9 Lite, a new addition to the lineup that’s speculated to keep the flagship range fairly accessible to consumers. For those not caring about accessibility, the vanilla model may be the sweet one to choose since it borrows from the OnePlus 8 Pro a lot, if the latest leaks are anything to believe. Also Read - OnePlus Watch is finally launching in early 2021 after all, confirms CEO Pete Lau

A report from 91Mobiles has leaked some of the details on the upcoming OnePlus 9 and while the main details are yet to come out, there’s enough to get OnePlus fans excited. The regular model is likely to get borrow some features from the OnePlus 8 Pro, such as wireless charging, reverse wireless charging, and a 65W fast-charging system charging the 4500mAh battery. For power users, these additions should be enough to consider the next-gen upgrade. Also Read - OnePlus roasts Apple on Twitter again, Xiaomi joins the party (grab some popcorn)

OnePlus 9 going high on its wireless ambitions

In 2020, OnePlus introduced the concept of wireless charging to its Pro variant of the OnePlus 8. The phone grabbed headlines for its 30W fast wireless chargings system, which promised a full top-up in almost an hour. OnePlus retained the feature for the Pro model as the newer OnePlus 8T skipped the wireless charging feature entirely and focused on the 65W fast charging system. With Apple embracing wireless charging better with the iPhone 12, OnePlus seems to be following the same for most of its devices. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10i to OnePlus 9: 5 upcoming smartphones that have us excited

Another notable upgrade seems to be the 4500mAh battery over the 4300mAh unit from the OnePlus 8. Surely, it’s not drastically bigger but even a minor increase in battery capacity is always helpful. The phone is also said to retain the flat display from the OnePlus 8T, complete with a punch-hole cutout in the corner.

Previous leaks and rumors hinted at a possible upgrade to the main camera system on the regular OnePlus 9 since it last saw an upgrade in 2019 with the OnePlus 7. The main camera is said to use the 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor that just debuted on the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+. This could be accompanied by a 20-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera system. After the OnePlus 7T, this is the first time since the cameras would be upgraded on the regular model, if these rumors are true.

What remains to be seen is what will the OnePlus 9 Pro bring to the table? Speculations suggest the same curved edge display design mated to a new camera system, the new Snapdragon 888 chip, an even bigger battery, and possibly, the 120W fast wired charging from those Oppo flagships.