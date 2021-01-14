OnePlus 9 Lite with Snapdragon 865 to launch in India

OnePlus 9 Lite will launch in India, according to a new leak. OnePlus is expected to launch its OnePlus 9 series smartphones in the first half of 2021. According to the latest reports, a Lite variant could also unveil alongside OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Further, the OnePlus 9 Lite will be available in two variants and launch in India as well as China markets. The device could be announced in the EU markets as well, though there is no confirmation as of now. Also Read - OnePlus Band now available to buy in India: Should you buy it for Rs. 2,499?

Tipster TechDroider said in a tweet that the 9 Lite will be available in two models – LE2100 and LE2101. “It is Coming to China and India. Might come to EU, can’t confirm as of now. The device will feature Snapdragon 865 5G CPU,” as per the tweet. Also Read - Today’s Tech News: OnePlus Band launched, Samsung Galaxy S20 price cut

OnePlus 9 Lite leaks

The leak is in line with a previous Android Central report which revealed that the smartphone will use last year’s Snapdragon 865 processor instead of the Snapdragon 888, which we will likely see on the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Some reports also suggest that the OnePlus 9 Lite will be a slightly refreshed version of the OnePlus 8T. Also Read - OnePlus Band first look

The 9 Lite could retain some features of the OnePlus 8T as well, including a 120Hz display as well as the main and ultra-wide camera. But given the phone could be priced much lower, around $600 (Rs 43,800 approximately), some features are likely to be compromised.

Specifications of OnePlus 9 have been leaked as well. According to a XDA Developers report, OnePlus 9 will be backed by a 4,300mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging technology. Further, the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor coupled 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. OnePlus 9 will run OxygenOS based Android 11.

The display size could be 6.55-inches with Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. However, the OnePlus 9 series could come with a flat display instead of curved display. Unfortunately there is no official word on a launch date as of now, though rumors hint that OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and 9 Lite could be announced as early as March.