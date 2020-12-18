comscore OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro to get Leica-powered cameras
News

OnePlus 9 series to come with Leica lens hinting at major camera improvements

Mobiles

OnePlus 9 series to soon to launch early next year and might come with a major camera overhaul that could include a collaboration with Leica

OnePlus 9 Pro (2)

Source: Voice

OnePlus is soon expected to launch the OnePlus 9 series next year, for which we have started seeing rumors every other day. In addition, new speculation has popped up, which hints at major camera improvements in the upcoming OnePlus flagship phones. Read on to know more about it. Also Read - Top 5 Christmas gifting ideas for tech lovers under Rs 4,000

OnePlus 9, 9 Pro to come with Leica lens

It is suggested that OnePlus could collaborate with popular camera manufacturer Leica for its OnePlus 9 smartphones, as per Twitter user ‘@Rodent950.’ The tweet lists down other companies such as Huawei, Nokia, and Vivo that are expected to join hands with Leica and ZEISS, respectively for their upcoming phones. Also Read - OnePlus 7th anniversary sale: Discount offers on OnePlus phones, TVs and more

If the news turns out to be true, the OnePlus 9 series will see a considerable camera improvement over the predecessor phones, something we have been wanting for a while now.

OnePlus CEO, Pete Lau, in an interview with Input Mag, also suggested that the company will now focus on the camera improvements of their smartphones with both hardware and software changes and enhancements. With this, the possible collaboration with Leica makes sense as the company wants to put the camera department on the front seat.

As for the previous rumors, it is suggested that the OnePlus 9 series could include three phones: the OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus 9E, all slated to launch in mid-March 2021, pretty earlier than the usual launch OnePlus launch date.

The OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro are expected to be powered by the recent Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor, have a punch-hole display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to four rear cameras, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and 65W fast charging tech. The OnePlus 9E, on the other hand, is expected to be a mid-ranger and come with a processor from the Snapdragon 7 series with slightly toned-downed specifications.

Since information regarding the three OnePlus smartphones isn’t officially available, we need to take the aforementioned details with a grain of salt. We will update you with more details when we get some. Hence, stay tuned.

  • Published Date: December 18, 2020 8:07 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 18, 2020 8:13 PM IST

Best Sellers