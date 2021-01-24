OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro new leak reveals some fresh details

OnePlus 9 series of smartphones are among the most awaited devices of the year alongside the Apple iPhone 13, Xiaomi Mi 11 series, Realme X7 series and more. The smartphone series including the OnePlus 9 and the 9 Pro is expected to launch in the global market as well as India in the first half of 2021. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is yet to confirm the launch date or details yet. Amid all the rumours, a new leak reveals some of the key specifications of both the OnePlus 9 and the Pro model. Also Read - OnePlus Watch series India launch could happen soon

The leak comes from the Chinese microblogging site Weibo. Fresh renders and images of the alleged OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro have surfaced online and revealed some of the key details. The images revealed that the upcoming OnePlus smartphones will come packed with a punch-hole display. The new images and renders go in hand with the old ones.

Another leak coming from a tipster Digital Chat Station reveals some of the key specifications of the upcoming OnePlus flagship smartphones.

The leak revealed that the Pro model will pack a big 6.78-inch QHD+ screen that will offer a 120hz refresh rate and a curved screen. As per past leaks and rumours, the base of the series dubbed OnePlus 9 will come packed with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ 120hz flat display.

When will the OnePlus 9 series launch?

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is yet to officially reveal the launch date of the OnePlus 9 series. Rumours suggest that the flagship smartphones could go official in the month of March this year. The exact launch date hasn’t been tipped as of yet.

Both the OnePlus 9 and the 9 Pro are expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. In terms of cameras, the phones are expected to pack a 64-megapixel quad rear camera system. We will need to wait for OnePlus to confirm the official details about the smartphones.

Besides these smartphones, the Chinese tech giant is also reportedly working on a smartwatch tipped to launch later this year. The brand launched its first-ever fitness band in India earlier in January at Rs 2,499.