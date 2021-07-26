comscore OxygenOS 11.2.8.8 update for OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro breathes excitement to these flagships
  • Home
  • News
  • OxygenOS 11.2.8.8 update for OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro breathes excitement to these flagships
News

OxygenOS 11.2.8.8 update for OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro breathes excitement to these flagships

News

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro OxygenOS 11.2.8.8 update brings bitmoji always-on-display, bug fixes, improved stability, and Android security patch for July.

OnePlus-9-Pro-5G-3

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are getting OxygenOS 11.2.8.8 update, bringing a new OnePlus Store app and Android security patch for July 2021. The update also adds a new Bitmoji AOD option besides the general bug fixes and improvements. The new OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 9 series is seeded with different build numbers in different regions. Also Read - OnePlus plans adding optimised mode toggle following OnePlus 9 performance controversy

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro OxygenOS 11.2.8.8 update changelog

OnePlus announced the latest OxygenOS 11.2.8.8 update rollout for the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro via a post on the OnePlus community forum. Here’s the entire update changelog and build numbers of the update for both the devices. Also Read - Top phones under Rs 70,000 in July 2021: OnePlus 9 Pro, iPhone 12 Mini and more

-System Also Read - Top phones under Rs 50,000 in July 2021: Vivo X60 Pro, OnePlus 9 and more

Updated Android security patch to 2021.07

Fixed known issues and improved stability

-Ambient Display

Newly added Bitmoji AOD, co-designed by Snapchat & Bitmoji, which will liven up the ambient display with your personal Bitmoji avatar. Your avatar will update throughout the day based on your activity and things happening around you ( Path: Settings – Customization – Clock on ambient display – Bitmoji )

-OnePlus Store

An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products.

OnePlus noted that the new OnePlus Store can’t be uninstalled if the users want to.

OxygenOS, OxygenOS update, OxygenOS 11.2.8.8 update, ,oxygenos 11.2.8.8 bitmoji always on display snapchat store july 2021 android security patch, oneplus, oneplus 9, oneplus 9 pro, oneplus 9 update changelog, oneplus 9 pro update changelog, oxygenos, oneplus store, bitmoji, snapchat, always on display, oxygenos update, oneplus

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro OxygenOS 11.2.8.8 update build number

The latest OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 9 series is pushed in Indian, North American, and European regions. Here are the build numbers
OnePlus 9
India: 11.2.8.8.LE25DA
Europe: 11.2.8.8.LE25BA
North America: 11.2.8.8.LE25AA

OnePlus 9 Pro
India: 11.2.8.8.LE15DA
Europe: 11.2.8.8.LE15BA
North America: 11.2.8.8.LE15AA

As mentioned earlier, the update brings Android security patch for July 2021, usual fixes, and improved stability. Like any OnePlus OxygenOS update, the OxygenOS 11.2.8.8 stable build is pushed in a phased manner. OnePlus 9, 9 Pro users can check for the update by heading to Settings > System > System updates. To update Bitmoji AOD, just tap on Settings> Customization > Clock on ambient display > Bitmoji.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 26, 2021 2:02 PM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64999

OxygenOS based on Android 11
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
48MP+50MP+8MP+2MP
OnePlus 9 5G

OnePlus 9 5G

49999

OxygenOS based on Android 11
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
48MP+50MP+2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OxygenOS 11.2.8.8 update for OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro breathes excitement to these flagships

Face ID to reach Macs, all iPhones and iPads in a couple of years

Dimensity 1300T is next from MediaTek, to offer up to 40 percent faster graphics

iQOO 7 hued in new Monster Orange colour now up for sale: Check price, offers and more

Clubhouse denies allegation of it leaking users' numbers on the dark web

iPhone 13 series leak roundup: 25W charger, autofocus ultra-wide camera and more

Poco F3 GT 5G vs OnePlus Nord 5G: Which one should you buy?

Why OnePlus chose MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI for the Nord 2 5G, company explains

OnePlus Nord 2 first impressions: Makes the 9R weep

OnePlus Nord 2 vs OnePlus 9R: Which OnePlus is better for you?

Related Topics

Related Stories

OxygenOS 11.2.8.8 update for OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro breathes excitement to these flagships

News

OxygenOS 11.2.8.8 update for OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro breathes excitement to these flagships
OnePlus plans adding optimised mode toggle in OxygenOS 12 following OnePlus 9 performance throttle controversy

News

OnePlus plans adding optimised mode toggle in OxygenOS 12 following OnePlus 9 performance throttle controversy
Deal of the day: OnePlus 9 up for grabs with a massive Rs 3,000 discount on Amazon

Deals

Deal of the day: OnePlus 9 up for grabs with a massive Rs 3,000 discount on Amazon
PUBG Mobile players can win a free OnePlus 9 series phone: Here's how

Gaming

PUBG Mobile players can win a free OnePlus 9 series phone: Here's how
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro flagship phones removed from Geekbench: Here's why

Mobiles

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro flagship phones removed from Geekbench: Here's why

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G vs Realme X7 5G: सैमसंग और रियलमी के फोन में कौन है बेहतर?

Free Fire Redeem Codes 26 July: फ्री फायर के खास कोड दिलाएंगे ढेर सारे Saphire Tokens

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021: प्राइज पूल समेत अन्य डिटेल जानें

Free Fire x McLaren: फ्री फायर में ऐसे मिलेगी फ्री McLaren P1 - Mantis कार स्किन

Battlegrounds Mobile India ने दूर की शिकायतें, जारी किया फिक्स

Latest Videos

How to clear YouTube search history

Features

How to clear YouTube search history
Special students discount on Apple products: Everything we need to know

Features

Special students discount on Apple products: Everything we need to know
Top 5 smartwatches under Rs 10,000

Features

Top 5 smartwatches under Rs 10,000
Pegasus Spyware: All you need to know

Features

Pegasus Spyware: All you need to know

News

OxygenOS 11.2.8.8 update for OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro breathes excitement to these flagships
News
OxygenOS 11.2.8.8 update for OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro breathes excitement to these flagships
Face ID to reach Macs, all iPhones and iPads in a couple of years

News

Face ID to reach Macs, all iPhones and iPads in a couple of years
Dimensity 1300T is next from MediaTek, to offer up to 40 percent faster graphics

Mobiles

Dimensity 1300T is next from MediaTek, to offer up to 40 percent faster graphics
iQOO 7 hued in new Monster Orange colour now up for sale: Check price, offers and more

News

iQOO 7 hued in new Monster Orange colour now up for sale: Check price, offers and more
Clubhouse denies allegation of it leaking users' numbers on the dark web

News

Clubhouse denies allegation of it leaking users' numbers on the dark web

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Best Sellers