OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are getting OxygenOS 11.2.8.8 update, bringing a new OnePlus Store app and Android security patch for July 2021. The update also adds a new Bitmoji AOD option besides the general bug fixes and improvements. The new OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 9 series is seeded with different build numbers in different regions.

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro OxygenOS 11.2.8.8 update changelog

OnePlus announced the latest OxygenOS 11.2.8.8 update rollout for the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro via a post on the OnePlus community forum. Here's the entire update changelog and build numbers of the update for both the devices.

-System

Updated Android security patch to 2021.07

Fixed known issues and improved stability

-Ambient Display

Newly added Bitmoji AOD, co-designed by Snapchat & Bitmoji, which will liven up the ambient display with your personal Bitmoji avatar. Your avatar will update throughout the day based on your activity and things happening around you ( Path: Settings – Customization – Clock on ambient display – Bitmoji )

-OnePlus Store

An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products.

OnePlus noted that the new OnePlus Store can’t be uninstalled if the users want to.

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro OxygenOS 11.2.8.8 update build number

The latest OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 9 series is pushed in Indian, North American, and European regions. Here are the build numbers

OnePlus 9

India: 11.2.8.8.LE25DA

Europe: 11.2.8.8.LE25BA

North America: 11.2.8.8.LE25AA

OnePlus 9 Pro

India: 11.2.8.8.LE15DA

Europe: 11.2.8.8.LE15BA

North America: 11.2.8.8.LE15AA

As mentioned earlier, the update brings Android security patch for July 2021, usual fixes, and improved stability. Like any OnePlus OxygenOS update, the OxygenOS 11.2.8.8 stable build is pushed in a phased manner. OnePlus 9, 9 Pro users can check for the update by heading to Settings > System > System updates. To update Bitmoji AOD, just tap on Settings> Customization > Clock on ambient display > Bitmoji.