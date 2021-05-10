OnePlus’ current flagship phones, the OnePlus 9 and the 9 Pro are getting hold of a new OxygenOS update, which brings in a number of improvements to the devices. The OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 has started reaching users in India. Also Read - OnePlus Watch first major update brings AOD among other features, rolling out now

The new update also includes the May 2021 Android security patch. Here's a look at what new features are arriving for the devices.

OnePlus 9, 9 Pro get OxygenOS 11.2.5.5

As reported by users on the OnePlus forums, the new OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 update (for the OnePlus 9 phones) includes improved charging performance. The camera department has also been improved with better white balance performance of the rear cameras and HDR in some shooting conditions. However, it remains unknown as to what shooting conditions are being referred to.

There will an improvement in the network stability and Wi-Fi connection. Additionally, the devices will get improved system stability and various bug fixes.

It is suggested that the new update is 130MB in size. Although, OnePlus hasn’t officially announced the rollout of the same. Also, we don’t know when it will be available for other regions.

You can check if your OnePlus 9/9 Pro device is eligible for the same by heading to the Settings>Sytem>System Updates. If the update is available, ensure a strong Wi-Fi connection while the device is connected to a charging point.

OnePlus 9, 9 Pro features, specs, price

To recall, the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro are high-end devices that come with 5G support, a Fluid AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage.

On the camera front, the 9 gets three rear cameras (48-megapixel main, 50-megapixel ultra-wide, 2-megapixel monochrome) and a 16-megapixel front camera. The 9 Pro comes with a 48-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. The front camera remains the same as the OnePlus 9. Both devices come with Hasselblad-branded cameras for better photos.

Both the OnePlus 9 and the 9 Pro are backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 65T Warp fast charging. The Pro variant gets 50W wireless charging too.

As for the price, the OnePlus 9 starts at Rs 49,999, while the OnePlus 9 Pro starts at Rs 64,999.