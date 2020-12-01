OnePlus has big plans for the upcoming year. Besides bringing the successors to the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro, the company is working on new budget devices under the Nord series. Some rumors suggest that the company could begin 2021 with the launch of the OnePlus 9 series in the month of March. Ahead of the launch, renders of both OnePlus 9, as well as OnePlus 9 Pro, have appeared on the web. Also Read - OnePlus 8, 8 Pro receiving OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 OTA update with optimizations and bug fixes

OnePlus 9 Pro renders leaked in the past offered a closer look at the rear design. The new renders coming from LetsGoDigital and Concept Creator reveal the complete design of both smartphones.

In the renders, the OnePlus 9 Pro looks a lot like OnePlus 8T and the Nord and not like the OnePlus 7 Pro or the 8 Pro as expected. The renders reveal that the OnePlus 9 Pro will include four camera sensors at the back that include a wide, an ultra wide, and telephoto lens. The details of the fourth camera are yet to be revealed.

The device likely sports a big 6.7 inches screen with curved sides and a much higher refresh rate than the predecessor. Rumours suggest that the OnePlus 9 Pro will offer a screen refresh rate of 144hz. The renders also highlight that the Pro model will include stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

What about OnePlus 9?

Talking about the OnePlus 9, renders show that it will include a flat screen unlike the Pro model. The smartphone will come in several colour options and triple rear cameras. The camera details of the OnePlus 9 are yet to be revealed but it will definitely be a tonne down version of the Pro model that is said to include four cameras at the rear.

Some rumours suggest that the OnePlus 9 series will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 processor, which will be announced later this week. This means that there could be a tough fight between OnePlus and Samsung on which will be the first brand to bring a Snapdragon 875 SoC powered smartphone.

Every year, Samsung is the one that launches the first smartphone with the latest Snapdragon 800 series chipset and the South Korean smartphone maker will likely try the same for the coming year as well. Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S21 series around February. The launch date is yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, it is also said that the OnePlus 9 series will feature Warp Charge 65W, which is expected to go official alongside the OnePlus 9 series in March. We will need to wait for OnePlus to officially announce the launch date of the OnePlus 9 series.