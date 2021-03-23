comscore OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro with Hasselblad-branded cameras now official
OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are new flagships by the company coming with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, Hasselblad cameras, and more. Here's a look at the new OnePlus smartphones.

oneplus 9 pro

OnePlus, after an overflow of leaks and rumours, has finally launched is first smartphones series of 2021, the OnePlus 9 lineup globally, as well as, in India. The OnePlus 9 series consists of three phones (a first for the company), namely, the OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus 9R. Also Read - OnePlus 9 first look: Looks stylish but does it offer the power?

While the OnePlus 9 and the 9 Pro are the company’s latest flagships with support for 5G, the OnePlus 9R is the latest mid-ranger, which is a toned-downed variant of the OnePlus 9. Here’s a look at the two flagships. Also Read - OnePlus Watch with a 46mm circular dial launched: Price in India, specifications

OnePlus 9 Pro features, specs, price

The OnePlus 9 is the elder sibling of the lot and comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED LTPO curved display with a punch-hole in the top left corner and support for adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The LTPO nature of the screen calls for reduced power consumption while providing support for a high refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip and comes in RAM/Storage options: Also Read - OnePlus 7, 7T series users start getting Android 11 update with usual caveats

On the camera front, OnePlus has tried upping its game with the inclusion of Hasselblad-branded camera sensors. The 9 Pro gets quad-rear cameras. There is a 48-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a mono lens. The front camera stands at 16-megapixel.

The OnePlus 9 Pro comes with a plethora of camera features to look at. Natural Colour Calibration, a Hasselblad Pro mode, 8K videos at 30fps, Nightscape (for both stills and videos), macro shots,

The smartphone gets its fuel from a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging. The phone runs OxygenOS based on Android 11.

The OnePlus 9 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 64,999 for the 8GB/128GB option and Rs 69,999 for the 12GB/256GB option. It comes in Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black colours.

OnePlus 9 features, specs, price

The OnePlus 9 is the vanilla model, which gets a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED 120Hz punch-hole display. It is also powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and comes in RAM/Storage variants: 8GB and 128GB and 12GB and 256GB.

oneplus 9

OnePlus 9

It comes with the same Hasselblad branding but sports one less rear camera sensor. There is a 48-megapixel main snapper, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a monochrome lens. The front snapper is rated at 16-megapixel. The device shares most of the cameras with the 9 Pro.

The phone is backed by a 4,5000mAh battery and Warp Charge 65T fast charging tech. Sadly, it doesn’t support wireless charging, unlike the OnePlus 9 Pro. It runs OxygenOS based on Android 11.

The OnePlus 9 is priced at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant and Rs 54,999 for the 12GB/256GB model. It gets Arctic Sky, Astral Black, and Winter Mist colour variants.

In addition to this, OnePlus has also launched its first-ever OnePlus Watch alongside the new OnePlus phones.

Published Date: March 23, 2021 8:48 PM IST
  • Published Date: March 23, 2021 8:48 PM IST

