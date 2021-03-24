OnePlus has finally unveiled three new smartphones in India including the OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus 9R. Just a few hours after the launch, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has started pushing out the first software update for the elder siblings, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. Also Read - OnePlus 9 Pro review: High on performance but same old saga

Here’s what the update brings

The OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 software update brings a host of new features and improvements to the OnePlus phones.

It comes with optimizations for charging stability and the UI display of notifications. The update also brings along fixes for other known issues and overall better system stability, Bluetooth compatibility.

Additionally, OnePlus has revealed that the software update improves stability of telecommunication functions and Wi-Fi transmission performance and stability.

With the OxygenOS 11.2.1.1, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has optimized video filming fluidity and improved the colour performance for the Pro mode. It also brings along improvements to noise and white balance issues with the rear camera, as well as its nighttime brightness.

The OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 software update is rolling out for all OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro units globally.

OnePlus 9 series price in India

In India, the OnePlus 9 series starts at a price of Rs 39,999 for the OnePlus 9R 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The premium OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro start at Rs 49,999 and Rs 64,999, respectively.

-OnePlus 9R 8GB RAM/128GB storage is priced at Rs 39,999

-OnePlus 9R 12GB RAM/256GB storage is priced at Rs 43,999

-OnePlus 9 Pro starts at 64,999 for the 8GB/128GB option

-OnePlus 9 Pro 12GB/256GB option is priced at Rs 69,999

-OnePlus 9 starts at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant

-OnePlus 9 is priced at Rs 54,999 for the 12GB/256GB model.