comscore OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro's first software update brings new features and improvements
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 9, 9 Pro's first software update brings new features and improvements
News

OnePlus 9, 9 Pro's first software update brings new features and improvements

News

OnePlus 9 series flagship smartphones are now getting OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 over-the-air update based on Android 11. Get full details here.

OnePlus 9R

OnePlus has finally unveiled three new smartphones in India including the OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus 9R. Just a few hours after the launch, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has started pushing out the first software update for the elder siblings, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. Also Read - OnePlus 9 Pro review: High on performance but same old saga

The flagship smartphones are now getting OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 over-the-air update based on Android 11. The phones are yet to be available in the country, which means, the final retail unit will come packed with the latest OxygenOS update. Also Read - OnePlus 9 review: Looks like OnePlus has Settled

Also Read - OnePlus 9 Pro 5G smartphone Images: Hasselblad quad camera, top-notch specs

Here’s what the update brings

The OxygenOS 11.2.1.1  software update brings a host of new features and improvements to the OnePlus phones.

It comes with optimizations for charging stability and the UI display of notifications. The update also brings along fixes for other known issues and overall better system stability, Bluetooth compatibility.

Additionally, OnePlus has revealed that the software update improves stability of telecommunication functions and Wi-Fi transmission performance and stability.

With the OxygenOS 11.2.1.1, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has optimized video filming fluidity and improved the colour performance for the Pro mode. It also brings along improvements to noise and white balance issues with the rear camera, as well as its nighttime brightness.

oneplus 9 review, should you buy oneplus 9, oneplus 9 full review, oneplus 9 price in India, oneplus 9 price, oneplus 9 price in india, oneplus 9 specs, oneplus 9 specifications, oneplus 9 features, oneplus 9 India, oneplus 9 features, oneplus 9 india price, oneplus 9 price, oneplus 9 spces india, oneplus 9 camera, oneplus 9 india specifications, oneplus 9 india price

The OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 software update is rolling out for all OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro units globally.

OnePlus 9 series price in India

In India, the OnePlus 9 series starts at a price of Rs 39,999 for the OnePlus 9R 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The premium OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro start at Rs 49,999 and Rs 64,999, respectively.

-OnePlus 9R 8GB RAM/128GB storage is priced at Rs 39,999

-OnePlus 9R 12GB RAM/256GB storage is priced at Rs 43,999

-OnePlus 9 Pro starts at 64,999 for the 8GB/128GB option

-OnePlus 9 Pro 12GB/256GB option is priced at Rs 69,999

-OnePlus 9 starts at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant

-OnePlus 9 is priced at Rs 54,999 for the 12GB/256GB model.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 24, 2021 1:03 PM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 9R 5G

OnePlus 9R 5G

39999

OxygenOS based on Android 11
Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
48MP+16MP+5MP+2MP
OnePlus 9 5G

OnePlus 9 5G

49999

OxygenOS based on Android 11
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
48MP+50MP+2MP
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64999

OxygenOS based on Android 11
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
48MP+50MP+8MP+2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Black Shark 4 Pro, Black Shark 4 gaming phone with 144Hz display, 120W fast charge launched: Price, specs
News
Black Shark 4 Pro, Black Shark 4 gaming phone with 144Hz display, 120W fast charge launched: Price, specs
Vivo X60 series India prices leak ahead of launch along with specifications

News

Vivo X60 series India prices leak ahead of launch along with specifications

Vivo V20 price cut by Rs 2,000: Here s where to avail the discounted price

Deals

Vivo V20 price cut by Rs 2,000: Here s where to avail the discounted price

Galaxy A72 first impressions: Is this Samsung phone worth Rs 35,000?

Features

Galaxy A72 first impressions: Is this Samsung phone worth Rs 35,000?

Xiaomi Mi 11 series India launch confirmed, no details on any model yet

News

Xiaomi Mi 11 series India launch confirmed, no details on any model yet

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Black Shark 4 Pro, Black Shark 4 gaming phone with 144Hz display, 120W fast charge launched: Price, specs

Vivo X60 series India prices leak ahead of launch along with specifications

Vivo V20 price cut by Rs 2,000: Here s where to avail the discounted price

Xiaomi Mi 11 series India launch confirmed, no details on any model yet

Realme 8 series to launch in India today: How to watch livestream, expected price, specs

Galaxy A72 first impressions: Is this Samsung phone worth Rs 35,000?

Moto G100 with SD 870: Could Motorola beat Poco F3 at its own game?

Top 5 WhatsApp features to launch in 2021

PUBG Mobile 1.3 update: 3rd anniversary event, Season 18 Royale Pass rewards, cosmetics, download APK, and more

A look at top 5 Chrome Extensions for good discounts on online shopping

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021
Best Camera Phone under 40000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 40000 in 2021
Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2021
Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2021
OnePlus 9 Pro review: High on performance, but same old saga

Reviews

OnePlus 9 Pro review: High on performance, but same old saga

हिंदी समाचार

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon लैपटॉप भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Realme 8 Series आज होगी लॉन्च, मिलेंगे 108MP कैमरा जैसे दमदार फीचर्स

Redmi Note 10 Pro की Sale, 64MP कैमरा के साथ लगी है 5020mAh की बैटरी

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro और OnePlus 9R 5G स्मार्टफोन हुए लॉन्च, OnePlus Watch की भी मार्केट में एंट्री

Realme C25 स्मार्टफोन 48MP ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा और Helio G70 चिपसेट के साथ लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max review

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max review
Micromax In 1 with 48-megapixel triple cameras, Android 10: First look

Reviews

Micromax In 1 with 48-megapixel triple cameras, Android 10: First look
OPPO F19 Pro: Everything You Need to Know

OPPO F19 Pro: Everything You Need to Know
Asus ROG Phone 5 first look: Heavy on hardware with minor cosmetic updates

Reviews

Asus ROG Phone 5 first look: Heavy on hardware with minor cosmetic updates

News

Black Shark 4 Pro, Black Shark 4 gaming phone with 144Hz display, 120W fast charge launched: Price, specs
News
Black Shark 4 Pro, Black Shark 4 gaming phone with 144Hz display, 120W fast charge launched: Price, specs
Vivo X60 series India prices leak ahead of launch along with specifications

News

Vivo X60 series India prices leak ahead of launch along with specifications
Vivo V20 price cut by Rs 2,000: Here s where to avail the discounted price

Deals

Vivo V20 price cut by Rs 2,000: Here s where to avail the discounted price
Xiaomi Mi 11 series India launch confirmed, no details on any model yet

News

Xiaomi Mi 11 series India launch confirmed, no details on any model yet
Realme 8 series to launch in India today: How to watch livestream, expected price, specs

News

Realme 8 series to launch in India today: How to watch livestream, expected price, specs

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers