OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro battery capacities, architecture leaked

You have already seen a bunch of leaks as well as pictures related to the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro but the latest one talks about the battery capacities. The vanilla OnePlus 9 and the flagship OnePlus 9 Pro are expected to rely on 4500mAh batteries as standard this year. The battery will employ a dual-cell architecture, which also hints at a faster 65W charging system uniform across the lineup.

The leak comes from Max Jambor (known as Max J. on Twitter), who has a reliable track record for OnePlus based leaks. Even though there's no official statement from OnePlus regarding these phones, we could expect these 4500mAh batteries to make the cut. Compared to the current-gen OnePlus 8T, the battery does not seem to get an upgrade, given that the 8T also uses a 4500mAh dual-cell battery.

OnePlus 9 series battery capacity tipped

In the past few weeks, there's a lot about the OnePlus 9 series that has leaked. One notable piece of information coming from the leaked photos is the presence of Hasselblad lenses on the Pro model. The OnePlus 9 Pro will feature a new quad-camera system relying on Hasselblad optics and flaunt the branding proudly on its camera hump.

The design of the phone is quite similar to what we saw on the OnePlus 8T a few months ago. The OnePlus 9 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ display with curved edges whereas the OnePlus 9 will get a flat 6.5-inch Full HD+ display. Rumours also suggest a 120Hz refresh rate on both the displays, similar to the OnePlus 8T. The Snapdragon 888 chip is expected to power both the OnePlus 9 series devices.

Concerning the batteries, the leaks have also pointed out a faster 45W wireless charging system for the OnePlus 9 Pro. Rumours have long suggested support for wireless charging on the OnePlus 9 but there’s no concrete information on that front. Unlike Samsung, the Chinese brand is said to provide the in-box chargers for these phones, although there’s no information on what kind of chargers will the phones ship with, i.e. the 65W adapters or the weaker 30W adapters.

Along with the standard and Pro models, an affordable OnePlus 9E is also expected to serve as the entry point to OnePlus’ flagship series. Not much is known about this affordable option but speculations suggest a Snapdragon 870 chipset running the show along with a majority of the specifications sheet borrowed from the 2020 OnePlus 8.