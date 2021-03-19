OnePlus is all prepped up to launch the highly anticipated OnePlus 9 series on March 23. This excitement is further ignited by all the new details we get about the devices every day. Adding to this list, we have new information, which confirms faster wireless charging for the OnePlus 9 Pro. Also Read - OnePlus 9R 5G will launch in India on March 23: CEO Pete Lau

With this, the OnePlus 9 Pro will become the company's second smartphone to come with wireless charging. Read on to know more about it.

OnePlus 9 Pro faster wireless charging confirmed

As per a tweet by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, the OnePlus 9 Pro (the eldest of the lot) will support 50W wireless fast charging with an improved Warp wireless charger. This is a significant hike from the 30W wireless fast charging seen on the OnePlus 8 Pro with which the company ventured into wireless charging space. The tech is expected to be two times faster than the one seen on the predecessor.

The OnePlus 9 Pro will compete with the likes of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro+, which supports 50W fast wireless charging too and will most likely have an edge over it, considering the trouble in the Huawei paradise.

And while we're at it, if you want to talk about speed:

29 minutes to 100%, wired charging

43 minutes to 100%, wireless charging pic.twitter.com/zcw0wmPZAn — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) March 18, 2021

This is also a lot faster than most Android phones out there. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra supports up to 10W wireless charging and the iPhone 12 Pro phones support up to 15W wireless charging. Again, makes the OnePlus 9 Pro a tough contender.

It is revealed that the OnePlus 9 Pro will charge fully in 43 minutes. This also confirms the presence of a 4,300mAh battery.

However, we don’t know if the improved fast wireless charging tech is limited to the OnePlus 9 Pro or will reach the vanilla model too.

OnePlus 9 series features, specs, price

OnePlus is confirmed to launch three devices (for the first time) at the March 23 event, namely, the OnePlus 9, the 9 Pro, and the 9R with 5G support. While the 9/9 Pro will be high-end devices, the 9R will fall in the mid-range category.

As for the specs, the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro are expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, AMOLED display with adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, and run Android 11 with OxygenOS on top. While the 9 could get three rear cameras, the 9 Pro is likely to feature four. The camera department on both the devices is in collaboration with Hasselblad.

As for the OnePlus 9R, it is likely to get a Snapdragon 690 SoC, dual or triple rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, and more.

While the OnePlus 9/9 Pro will most likely fall under Rs 60,000, the OnePlus 9R could come somewhere between Rs 25,000 and Rs 35,000.