comscore OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro fresh details leak: Check them here | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 9 series details leak: Snapdragon 875, 144hz display and more
News

OnePlus 9 series details leak: Snapdragon 875, 144hz display and more

News

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are said to be in the works. The Geekbench benchmarking website has revealed new details about the upcoming OnePlus devices.

OnePlus 9

Representative Image: OnePlus 8T

OnePlus is in no mood to stop anytime soon. Besides working on new Nord devices, OnePlus has reportedly started working on OnePlus 9 series as well. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer usually launches two phones under a flagship series — OnePlus 8T was an exception — and the same strategy is expected to be followed for the OnePlus 9 series too. One of the models of the OnePlus 9 has now been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website. Also Read - OnePlus, Snapchat bring a new Augmented Reality lens to celebrate Diwali

The alleged OnePlus 9 model appears with model number LuBan LE2117 on the benchmarking website. The site reveals that the upcoming OnePlus 9 or OnePlus 9 Pro will be powered by a processor codenamed ‘lahaina’. The flagship OnePlus series usually uses Qualcomm’s latest 800 series chipset and for the OnePlus 9 it could be the Snapdragon 875 that the chipmaker is expected to announce in December via a virtual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - OnePlus Nord N series phones to get just one Android update over their lifecycle

Meanwhile, a weibo user also hints that the OnePlus 9 series will use SD 875 processor. The benchmarking site also reveals that this OnePlus 9 model will come packed with 8GB RAM. There could be other models too with the 8GB RAM variant being the low-end one. Geekbench further reveals that the listed OnePlus 9 model achieves a single-core score of 1122 and a multi-core score of 2733. Also Read - OnePlus Nord SE coming: AMOLED display, 65W fast charging already confirmed

OnePlus 9 past leaks..

OnePlus 9 has been subjected to several leaks. Past leaks showed the OnePlus 9 with LE2110, LE2117, and LE2119 model numbers — these could be three variants of the smartphone — while the OnePlus 9 Pro appeared with model numbers LE2120 and LE2127.

Other leaks revealed that the OnePlus 9 series will run on Android 11 out-of-the-box and pack a 144Hz screen refresh rate, center-aligned punch hole, an IP68-certified build, NFC support, and dual stereo speakers. Rumours further confirmed that the OnePlus 9 series will come with 65W fast wired and 40W wireless charging support.

When will OnePlus 9 launch?

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 8T smartphone in the global as well as the Indian market. Rumours and leaks now suggest that the smartphone maker is working on its next flagship series — OnePlus 9 series. Past rumours revealed that the OnePlus 9 series will launch around May 2021. Notably, the company is yet to confirm the existence of the OnePlus 9 series.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: November 17, 2020 8:54 AM IST
  • Updated Date: November 17, 2020 9:02 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro fresh details leak, check them here
News
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro fresh details leak, check them here
Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition gets Rs 10,000 price cut: Check new price

News

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition gets Rs 10,000 price cut: Check new price

Apple AirPods 3 and mini LED iPad may launch in first half of 2021: Report

News

Apple AirPods 3 and mini LED iPad may launch in first half of 2021: Report

Realme X7 series will launch in India in 2021, confirms CEO Madhav Sheth

News

Realme X7 series will launch in India in 2021, confirms CEO Madhav Sheth

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro fresh details leak, check them here

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition gets Rs 10,000 price cut: Check new price

India smart speaker market to cross 7.5 lakh units by 2020 end

Apple AirPods 3 and mini LED iPad may launch in first half of 2021: Report

Realme X7 series will launch in India in 2021, confirms CEO Madhav Sheth

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro fresh details leak, check them here

News

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro fresh details leak, check them here
OnePlus, Snapchat launch a new AR lens for Diwali: How to use

News

OnePlus, Snapchat launch a new AR lens for Diwali: How to use
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000
Best Camera Phone under 40000

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 40000
Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro स्मार्टफोन QHD+ डिस्प्ले और 120 Hz रिफ्रेश रेट के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Flipkart Quiz Answers 17 November 2020 : पांच सवालों के जवाब दें और जीतें शानदार गिफ्ट वाउचर्स

OPPO Reno 5 सीरीज जल्द हो सकती है लॉन्च, कई सर्टिफिकेशन साइट्स पर हुई स्पॉट

MediaTek ने लॉन्च किया 7nm Dimensity 700 5G चिपसेट, कम कीमत में लॉन्च होंगे 5G स्मार्टफोन

OPPO INNO DAY 2020: इनफोल्डिंग स्मार्टफोन, 100X डिजिटल जूम, 65W वायरलेस चार्जिंग समेत कई नई टेक्नोलॉजी हो सकती है रिवील

Latest Videos

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

Features

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About
Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks
Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look

Hands On

Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look
How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Features

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

News

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro fresh details leak, check them here
News
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro fresh details leak, check them here
Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition gets Rs 10,000 price cut: Check new price

News

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition gets Rs 10,000 price cut: Check new price
India smart speaker market to cross 7.5 lakh units by 2020 end

News

India smart speaker market to cross 7.5 lakh units by 2020 end
Apple AirPods 3 and mini LED iPad may launch in first half of 2021: Report

News

Apple AirPods 3 and mini LED iPad may launch in first half of 2021: Report
Realme X7 series will launch in India in 2021, confirms CEO Madhav Sheth

News

Realme X7 series will launch in India in 2021, confirms CEO Madhav Sheth

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers