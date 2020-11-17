OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro fresh details leak, check them here

OnePlus is in no mood to stop anytime soon. Besides working on new Nord devices, OnePlus has reportedly started working on OnePlus 9 series as well. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer usually launches two phones under a flagship series — OnePlus 8T was an exception — and the same strategy is expected to be followed for the OnePlus 9 series too. One of the models of the OnePlus 9 has now been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website. Also Read - OnePlus, Snapchat bring a new Augmented Reality lens to celebrate Diwali

The alleged OnePlus 9 model appears with model number LuBan LE2117 on the benchmarking website. The site reveals that the upcoming OnePlus 9 or OnePlus 9 Pro will be powered by a processor codenamed 'lahaina'. The flagship OnePlus series usually uses Qualcomm's latest 800 series chipset and for the OnePlus 9 it could be the Snapdragon 875 that the chipmaker is expected to announce in December via a virtual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, a weibo user also hints that the OnePlus 9 series will use SD 875 processor. The benchmarking site also reveals that this OnePlus 9 model will come packed with 8GB RAM. There could be other models too with the 8GB RAM variant being the low-end one. Geekbench further reveals that the listed OnePlus 9 model achieves a single-core score of 1122 and a multi-core score of 2733.

OnePlus 9 past leaks..

OnePlus 9 has been subjected to several leaks. Past leaks showed the OnePlus 9 with LE2110, LE2117, and LE2119 model numbers — these could be three variants of the smartphone — while the OnePlus 9 Pro appeared with model numbers LE2120 and LE2127.

Other leaks revealed that the OnePlus 9 series will run on Android 11 out-of-the-box and pack a 144Hz screen refresh rate, center-aligned punch hole, an IP68-certified build, NFC support, and dual stereo speakers. Rumours further confirmed that the OnePlus 9 series will come with 65W fast wired and 40W wireless charging support.

When will OnePlus 9 launch?

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 8T smartphone in the global as well as the Indian market. Rumours and leaks now suggest that the smartphone maker is working on its next flagship series — OnePlus 9 series. Past rumours revealed that the OnePlus 9 series will launch around May 2021. Notably, the company is yet to confirm the existence of the OnePlus 9 series.