OnePlus 9 series is expected to launch sooner than we expected. In fact, a new leak has revealed almost the complete design of the OnePlus 9 Pro and also most of the key specifications. The leak somewhat looks reliable given it comes from reliable OnLeaks in collaboration with voice. The leaked CAD based renders suggest that for the OnePlus 9 Pro OnePlus has decided to merge the design of the OnePlus 8 and the 8T, which launched just a few months ago.

The renders show a bluish-black colour option. We expect there should be more colour models available once the OnePlus 9 Pro is officially out. The smartphone flaunts the curved 6.7 inches screen with a left placed punch hole. In the renders the bezels are close to negligible and that's a good news for the games and content creators and consumers out there.

The renders also show the rear panel of the alleged OnePlus 9 Pro with four cameras inside a rectangular camera module very similar to Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Right in the middle of the rear panel we can see the OnePlus logo which adds to the overall aesthetics of the design of the phone.

The camera specifications of the OnePlus 9 Pro are yet to be revealed but we believe it should be an improved version of the OnePlus 8 Pro. Launched earlier this year the OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a 48MP primary rear camera coupled with 8MP telephoto lens, 48MP ultra wide lens and 5MP colour filter lens. On the front the OnePlus 8 includes a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor.

This year OnePlus didn’t launch the OnePlus 8T Pro as the company believes that the OnePlus 8 Pro still makes sense. The OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a 6.78 inches AMOLED screen with a 3168x 1440 pixels, Snapdragon 865 processor, Oxygen OS based on Android 10, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, 4510mAh, Warp Charge 30T fast charging and also 30W wireless charging.

The OnePlus 8 Pro comes in three colours including Glacial Green, Onyx Black and Ultramarine Blue. In India, the price of the OnePlus 8 Pro starts at Rs 54,999 for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage model and Rs 59,999 for the top end model that comes with 12GB RAM/ 256GB storage.