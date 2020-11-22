comscore OnePlus 9 Pro first look, could launch sooner than expected | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 9 Pro: We already have the first look at the next OnePlus
News

OnePlus 9 Pro: We already have the first look at the next OnePlus

News

OnePlus 9 Pro new renders reveal the design of the smartphone and some of the key specs. The phone could launch sooner than expected.

oneplus 9 pro

OnePlus 9 series is expected to launch sooner than we expected. In fact, a new leak has revealed almost the complete design of the OnePlus 9 Pro and also most of the key specifications. The leak somewhat looks reliable given it comes from reliable OnLeaks in collaboration with voice. The leaked CAD based renders suggest that for the OnePlus 9 Pro OnePlus has decided to merge the design of the OnePlus 8 and the 8T, which launched just a few months ago. Also Read - Oxygen OS crowned the most preferred OS, OnePlus says there’s more to come

The renders show a bluish-black colour option. We expect there should be more colour models available once the OnePlus 9 Pro is officially out. The smartphone flaunts the curved 6.7 inches screen with a left placed punch hole. In the renders the bezels are close to negligible and that’s a good news for the games and content creators and consumers out there. Also Read - OnePlus Education Benefits Programme announced for Indian students, teachers

The renders also show the rear panel of the alleged OnePlus 9 Pro with four cameras inside a rectangular camera module very similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Right in the middle of the rear panel we can see the OnePlus logo which adds to the overall aesthetics of the design of the phone. Also Read - OnePlus 9 series details leak: Snapdragon 875, 144hz display and more

The camera specifications of the OnePlus 9 Pro are yet to be revealed but we believe it should be an improved version of the OnePlus 8 Pro. Launched earlier this year the OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a 48MP primary rear camera coupled with 8MP telephoto lens, 48MP ultra wide lens and 5MP colour filter lens. On the front the OnePlus 8 includes a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor.

This year OnePlus didn’t launch the OnePlus 8T Pro as the company believes that the OnePlus 8 Pro still makes sense. The OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a 6.78 inches AMOLED screen with a 3168x 1440 pixels, Snapdragon 865 processor, Oxygen OS based on Android 10, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, 4510mAh, Warp Charge 30T fast charging and also 30W wireless charging.

The OnePlus 8 Pro comes in three colours including Glacial Green, Onyx Black and Ultramarine Blue. In India, the price of the OnePlus 8 Pro starts at Rs 54,999 for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage model and Rs 59,999 for the top end model that comes with 12GB RAM/ 256GB storage.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: November 22, 2020 10:44 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 9 Pro first look: The next OnePlus could launch sooner than expected
News
OnePlus 9 Pro first look: The next OnePlus could launch sooner than expected
When will be PUBG Mobile India available in India? Here is the answer

Gaming

When will be PUBG Mobile India available in India? Here is the answer

PUBG Mobile India download link was available briefly for some users: Report

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India download link was available briefly for some users: Report

Five WhatsApp features we all are eagerly waiting for

News

Five WhatsApp features we all are eagerly waiting for

Microsoft Teams is now free to use for everyone on web

News

Microsoft Teams is now free to use for everyone on web

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

OnePlus 9 Pro first look: The next OnePlus could launch sooner than expected

Five WhatsApp features we all are eagerly waiting for

Microsoft Teams is now free to use for everyone on web

How to get free Netflix subscription for two days in India

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 to come with under-display camera

How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android

Oxygen OS rated the most preferred OS, we talk to OnePlus

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 9 Pro first look: The next OnePlus could launch sooner than expected

News

OnePlus 9 Pro first look: The next OnePlus could launch sooner than expected
OnePlus 8T Review:

रिव्यू

OnePlus 8T Review:
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

हिंदी समाचार

Vi (Vodafone Idea) का Rs269 का प्रीपेड प्लान लॉन्च : 56 दिनों की वैलिडिटी, 4GB डाटा, अनलिमिटिड कॉलिंग

Poco M3 की लॉन्चिंग से पहले लीक हुआ डिजाइन और कलर, जानिए क्या होंगे स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Redmi Note 7 सीरीज को मिल रहा MIUI 12 का अपडेट, जुड़ेंगे नए फीचर्स

ZTE ने पेश किया अपना अगला मिड बजट 5G स्मार्टफोन, 30 नवंबर को होगा लॉन्च

लॉन्च से पहले Nokia 2.4 का कैमरा फीचर हुआ टीज, नाइट मोड को करेगा सपोर्ट

Latest Videos

Apple iPhone 12 review

Reviews

Apple iPhone 12 review
Xbox Series X first impressions (Indian unit): Next-gen is exciting

Hands On

Xbox Series X first impressions (Indian unit): Next-gen is exciting
How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android

Features

How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android
Apple Silicon Mac Event: Everything you need to know about

News

Apple Silicon Mac Event: Everything you need to know about

News

OnePlus 9 Pro first look: The next OnePlus could launch sooner than expected
News
OnePlus 9 Pro first look: The next OnePlus could launch sooner than expected
Five WhatsApp features we all are eagerly waiting for

News

Five WhatsApp features we all are eagerly waiting for
Microsoft Teams is now free to use for everyone on web

News

Microsoft Teams is now free to use for everyone on web
How to get free Netflix subscription for two days in India

News

How to get free Netflix subscription for two days in India
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 to come with under-display camera

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 to come with under-display camera

new arrivals in india

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers