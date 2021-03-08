OnePlus 9 Pro might feature OnePlus One like textured finish

OnePlus 9 series launch is slated for March 23. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has confirmed its partnership with the iconic Swedish photography brand Hasselblad for the upcoming OnePlus 9 lineup. While few aspects are being teased by the company, rumour mill has spilt some of the major features including quad-camera arrangement. Also Read - OnePlus 9 series global launch set for March 23 with big camera improvements

That said, the alleged OnePlus 9 Pro has yet again appeared on the internet. While previous leaked live images showed the phone in a Silver Gray colour coat, the latest hands-on image now reveals a Sandstone Black variant. The image posted by TechDroider shows the backside of the purported OnePlus 9 Pro. From what we can see, the phone has a textured Sandstone Black finish giving it a rough feel for better hold. The phone features curved edges, and Hasselblad branded quad-camera setup embedded in a rectangular-shaped camera module. The volume keys are seen placed on the left side, while the power button and the supposed OnePlus signature slider on the right side. To recall, OnePlus implemented the Sandstone Black finish on the OnePlus One smartphone back in 2014.

OnePlus 9 Pro:Specifications(expected)

OnePlus is expected to launch three models under its new OnePlus 9 lineup- OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9. The Pro version is tipped to carry high-end specs including a 6.8-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 mobile platform. The device will likely ship with 12GB of RAM, and 256GB native storage. It will run Android 11 right out of the box.

As for optics, rumours suggest that the OnePlus 9 Pro will sport Hasselblad branded quad camera with a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 50-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Notably, OnePlus has locked in three years partnership with Hasselblad to bring camera enhancements to its smartphones in the coming future. As per reports, a Hasselblad designed Pro mode will likely be implemented on OnePlus 9 Pro that will enable adjusting ISO, white balance, exposure, and focus. The OnePlus 9 series will likely support a 12-bit RAW format for better dynamic range. The OnePlus 9 series will pack-in a custom Sony IMX 789 sensor with real-time HDR video shooting, and 4K video recording capability at 120fps.

While OnePlus seems to have primarily focused on the camera segment this time, all it remains to be seen is whether the new OnePlus 9 series will be able to meet the real-world performance and beat its rivals. Similar to previous models, the upcoming OnePlus lineup will bundle fast wired charging support with the Pro model expected to offer wireless charging as well. OnePlus 9 series will mark its global debut via a virtual event on March 23 at 7:30 pm IST.