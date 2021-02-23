OnePlus will soon launch its 2021 OnePlus 9 series of smartphones, which will most likely consist of three phones — the OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus 9e. We have seen tons of rumours and leaks related to these devices previously, adding to which we now have new details about the OnePlus 9 Pro and the 9e. Also Read - OnePlus 8T 5G and OnePlus 8 Pro prices drop in India ahead of OnePlus 9 launch

The new information suggests that in addition to the elder sibling OnePlus 9, we will also get to see a younger one, which could be called the OnePlus 9e. Rumours previously suggested the name of this model to be the OnePlus 9 Lite.

OnePlus 9 Pro, 9e specs leaked

As per a new report by TechManiacs, the OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile platform, which will also power the OnePlus 9. The device is expected to get 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage but considering the Chinese company's previous devices, this could be one of the RAM/Storage options for the phone.

It is also expected to come with an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There could be a 4,500mAh battery with support for reverse wireless charging.

Optics-wise, there could be three rear cameras including a 48-megapixel main camera, a 64-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto lens with up to 3.3x zoom. OnePlus could collaborate with Hasselblad (as rumoured earlier) for the cameras, which hints that the camera performance could significantly improve.

As for the OnePlus 9e or the OnePlus 9 Lite, it will be a toned-down version of the OnePlus 9 with watered-down specs. The smartphone could come with a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC. The device could support up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and yet again, this could be one of the RAM/Storage options.

The phone could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging and get a 64-megapixel primary camera with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. Other details regarding the OnePlus 9e cameras remain unknown.

A look at OnePlus 9 leaks too!

As for the OnePlus 9, it will be the vanilla model in the OnePlus 9 series. It is likely to support a 120Hz display and be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile platform. The device could also come with triple rear cameras, much like the Pro model. However, the configuration is bound to change.

The device is expected to get the same battery as the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is most likely to be a dual-cell one. It is most likely to support fast charging.

OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 9 lineup in March or April and price the phones pretty much like the OnePlus 8 series, which launched last year

However, the aforementioned details aren’t concrete and we need to wait until something official is revealed. Hence, stay tuned for further details.