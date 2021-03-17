OnePlus 9 series is soon to make its official entry and currently, we have tons of details on the company’s first batch of smartphones of 2020. In addition to the existing information we have, the latest buzz confirms the display specs of the elder sibling, the OnePlus 9 Pro. Also Read - OnePlus 9 series 5G gift bundle sale: Check out special deals, discounts on Red Cable Day

It is also revealed that the OnePlus 9 Pro has received an A+ DisplayMate rating. Read on to know about the display improvements in the OnePlus 9 series.

OnePlus 9 Pro display details revealed

OnePlus, via a blog post on its forum, has revealed that the 9 Pro will come with a Fluid Display 2.0, which will include the integration of the LTPO display tech. For the initiated, LTPO or Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide tech, which will allow for both a high refresh rate and lesser battery consumption. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Android 11 update rolling out again after company fixes bugs

This will give rise to the adaptive refresh rate, which will go from 1Hz (for viewing photos) to 120Hz (for gaming and more), depending upon the type of content being consumed. This is pretty much like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra display, which comes with an adaptive refresh rate.

However, what makes the OnePlus 9 Pro different is the inclusion of the lowest 1Hz refresh rate, which is seen for the first time on a smartphone.

The OnePlus 9 Pro will also come with six times faster touch response, which is possible due to the Hyper Touch tech by the company. This will reduce gaming latency. All this will be packed in a Super AMOLED screen, which will support QHD+ resolution, 10-bit colour depth with a billion colours, HDR10+, and Automatic Colour Temperature Adjustment.

Meet the best display you can get. pic.twitter.com/jhcAna1MuA — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) March 16, 2021

Apart from this, the OnePlus 9 Pro has received the A+ DisplayMate rating, after breaking 13 display performance records. This was revealed by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, via a Twitter post.

OnePlus 9 series expected features, specs, price

The Chinese company is all set to launch the OnePlus 9 (including the OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro, and the possible OnePlus 9E) via an online global event scheduled for March 23.

While not all details are concrete, we have a fair idea of the devices. Both the OnePlus 9 and the 9 Pro are most likely to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. On the camera front, the OnePlus 9 is expected to get three rear cameras. The OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to get a quad-rear camera setup.

Both devices are expected to support 65W fast charging. The OnePlus 9 pro is expected to get 50W wireless charging. However, we don’t know if the vanilla model also gets wireless charging. Both will run OxygenOS based on Android 11.

As for the OnePlus 9E, the smartphone is highly expected to be a mid-ranger and come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor, dual or triple rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, and more.

While the OnePlus 9/9 Pro could fall under Rs 60,000, the OnePlus 9E could come under Rs 40,000.

Since there is a scarcity of official details, we need to wait for the OnePlus event to take place for a more conclusive idea. Hence, stay tuned for more information on the same.