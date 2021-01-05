comscore OnePlus 9 Pro to support 45W wireless charging tech: Know details
OnePlus 9 Pro to come with 45W wireless charging support to rival Oppo, Huawei

OnePlus is soon to launch the new OnePlus 9, which will most likely include the OnePlus 9, the OnePlus Pro, and the OnePlus 9E

OnePlus 9 series’ launch is soon to take place and we have new rumors and leaks coming our way every other day. The latest one talks about a feature for the allegedly OnePlus 9 Pro, which will take the company forward on the wireless charging road and further up the wireless charging game. Read on to know more. Also Read - OnePlus officially teases its first fitness band: Sleep tracking and more coming in

OnePlus 9 Pro’s enhanced wireless charging capability

A new piece of information, leaked by tipster Max Jambor suggests that the OnePlus 9 Pro, the elder sibling in the OnePlus 9 series, will come with support for 45W wireless charging, much like the OnePlus 8 Pro. Except, the OnePlus 8 Pro supports 30W wireless charging, meaning that the company has furthered its wireless charging capability. Also Read - OnePlus Nord to get OxygenOS 11 next week

If this turns out to be true then OnePlus will compete against the likes of Oppo, Huawei, and Xiaomi. For those who don’t know, Oppo’sAce 2 supports 40W wireless charging, Huawei’s P40 Pro+ and Mate 40 Pro support 40W and 50W wireless charging, respectively, and Xiaomi’s Mi 10 Ultra gets 50W wireless charging support. Also Read - OnePlus Band first look pictures revealed

In addition to this, it is suggested that the base variant — the OnePlus 9 — is also expected to get wireless charging support. While the charging speed remains unknown, there are chances it could be the same as the OnePlus 8 Pro.

The aforementioned information is good news as the company will finally provide wireless charging to more of its smartphones after years of keeping the phones devoid of it. However, we don’t know if the rumored OnePlus 9E will get hold of the feature.

For those who don’t know, the OnePlus 9 series is expected to consist of the OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus 9E.  The 9 and the 9 Pro are expected to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC while the OnePlus 9E could get a mid-ranger Qualcomm processor. The devices are expected to get a camera upgrade with Leica-branded lenses and come with 65W fast charging. Additionally, the devices could support high refresh rates.

While there is no confirmation, the OnePlus 9 series is expected to make its entry in either March or April. Stay tuned for more information on the same.

  • Published Date: January 5, 2021 12:08 PM IST

