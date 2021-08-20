comscore OnePlus 9 RT is launching in India this October and not the OnePlus 9T
OnePlus 9 RT is launching in India this October and not the OnePlus 9T

A new report suggests that OnePlus will launch a brand-new smartphone under T series, but it isn’t the OnePlus 9T as expected. The report suggests that the company will launch the OnePlus 9 RT in two months from now. Read for more details here.

OnePlus 9 RT

Image: OnePlus 9R

We have already heard reports around OnePlus ditching the OnePlus 8T successor dubbed the OnePlus 9T this year. Instead, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer plans to launch the OnePlus 9 RT. Also Read - OnePlus Gifting Days sale: You can win a free OnePlus product on purchase of a smartphone or smart TV

As per a report coming from Android Central, OnePlus will launch a brand-new smartphone under T series, but it isn’t the OnePlus 9T as expected. The report suggests that the company will launch the OnePlus 9 RT in two months from now. Also Read - OnePlus 9 in tea? What are you brewing OnePlus? Is it time for the 9T?

What is interesting in this one is that the OnePlus 9 RT will be the first phone from the company to run OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box. We all know that the company now uses ColorOS as the base for OxygenOS. The first example of the collaboration of the recently launched OnePlus Nord 2. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan gift ideas: Great smartwatches for bonding with your sibling

As per the report, the upcoming OxygenOS 12 OS will bring a host of new features including floating windows, among others. As per the current internal timeline, the closed beta for OxygenOS 12   will kick off sometime by the end of August. The smartphone manufacturer is already recruiting testers for the same.

The report further suggests that the OxygenOS 12 public beta should be available two to three weeks following the closed beta. So, it is likely that we could see an OxygenOS 12 beta build by the time Google releases the stable version of its new Android 12 OS in September.

OnePlus 9 RT launch date, specifications

Similar to the OnePlus 9R, the upcoming OnePlus 9 RT is said to be available in two markets including India and China. The T series smartphone will reportedly launch in the month of October. However, we do not know the launch date yet and neither has the smartphone brand revealed any details about the OnePlus 9 RT.

The upcoming OnePlus 9 RT will succeed the OnePlus 9R, which launched in India earlier this year. The upcoming OnePlus smartphone is said use the 9R as a foundation and feature the same 120hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, and a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging support.

While some of the key specifications of the OnePlus 9 RT are said to be similar to the 9R, the camera is going to get some upgrades. As per the report, the upcoming smartphone will pack a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary lens. The predecessor sports quad rear camera system consisting of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor coupled with a 16-megapixel wide angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome filter camera.

The same report also suggests that the smartphone manufacturer will launch two new Nord smartphones later this year. It also suggests that there will not be any flagships from the brand this year. So, the next premium smartphone from the brand could be the OnePlus 10, which is likely to released in the first half of 2022.

  • Published Date: August 20, 2021 8:29 AM IST

