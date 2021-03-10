OnePlus 9 series confirmed to feature 50MP ultra-wide camera

OnePlus 9 series will be showcased globally on March 23. While some details of the new flagship series are leaked by tipsters, OnePlus (as always) has taken the stage too to create buzz on the internet. The Chinese OEM has already confirmed that the ninth iteration will come with Hasselblad-branded optics. Now OnePlus has revealed that one of the OnePlus 9 series smartphones will ship with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Also Read - OnePlus 9 series to offer in-box charging adaptor unlike iPhone 12, Galaxy S21

The company's CEO Pete Lau in a tweet said that the OnePlus 9 series will come with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 ultra-wide camera. In a follow-up tweet, Pete cited that the ultra-wide camera will be able to deliver distortion-free images. If one goes by the previous leaks then the high-end OnePlus 9 Pro might be the contender to get this ultra-wide camera lens.

Here is part of the secret behind our stunning ultra-wide camera. You’ll find out a lot more on March 23, but if you’re eager to see more before then, I might have a surprise for you later this week… pic.twitter.com/s1GFO1bn8s Also Read - OnePlus 9 Pro might feature OnePlus One like textured finish — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) March 9, 2021

The Chinese OEM had in the past shared photo samples to tout its former flagship phones’ camera prowess. This time it’s no different either as Lau posted two images shot with the ultra-wide sensor, one showing a ‘conventional ultra-wide’ image and the other shot with the OnePlus 9 series ultra-wide camera.

Ultra-wide photography literally broadens your horizons. Shouldn’t it also keep them true? On the left, a shot taken with a conventional ultra-wide. On the right, the same (and yet totally different) photo taken with the #OnePlus9Series, free of distortion. pic.twitter.com/jbtWae2faP — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) March 10, 2021

That said, OnePlus earlier this week announced its partnership with photography company Hasselblad. For those unaware, Hasselblad designed the camera hardware that captured the iconic photos of the Apollo 11 moon landing back in 1969.

With OnePlus collaborating with the renowned Swedish photography brand, the company is expected to change the camera game with the new OnePlus series this time. The Hasselblad camera system for the OnePlus 9 series will include Natural Color Calibration to offer accurate and natural-looking colour to photos taken with the OnePlus 9 series. Meanwhile, the Hasselblad Pro mode will let users tweak settings and use the 12-bit RAW format as well.

OnePlus is expected to unveil three models under the new OnePlus 9 lineup- OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9R. The launch event will commence at 7:30 PM IST on March 23.