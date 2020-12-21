comscore OnePlus 9 series could use Leica lenses for its cameras | BGR India
OnePlus 9 series could use Leica lenses for its cameras, hints latest leak

The OnePlus 9 could rely on the Leica lenses for its cameras. The entire series could launch in early 2021, with three models at the helm.

Since 2019, OnePlus has dedicated resources to its camera department for its top-of-the-line Pro smartphones. The OnePlus 7 Pro showed significant improvements to its camera performance, which was later bested by the OnePlus 8 Pro this year. The company has so far relied on better sensors and slowly improving computational photography algorithms. Next year, it may consider using better lenses from Leica on its OnePlus 9 series. Also Read - OnePlus working on its smartwatch and on Wear OS with Google, confirms CEO

The information comes from a tipster, called Teme, who has a name for leaking Huawei information. In one of his recent posts, he claims OnePlus could partner with Leica for its camera systems on the OnePlus 9 series. Leica would also continue to partner with Huawei for its camera systems on its flagship smartphones. Additionally, the post also lists Vivo’s partnership with ZEISS for its flagship X60 series, which was confirmed recently. Nokia would also stick to Zeiss for its camera branding efforts. Also Read - OnePlus 9 series to come with Leica lens hinting at major camera improvements

OnePlus 9 series to get Leica hardware

Earlier reports related to the OnePlus 9 series have hinted at three models this year from OnePlus instead of the usual two. There’s going to be a vanilla OnePlus 9, the leaks of which have literally left nothing to the imagination. A OnePlus 9 Pro could be there as the best OnePlus makes in 2021. This is the one that could feature the Leica branding for its cameras. Additionally, there is also supposed to be a smaller, or cheaper, version of the vanilla model, probably with watered-down specifications to attain a lower price. Also Read - Top 5 Christmas gifting ideas for tech lovers under Rs 4,000

OnePlus 9 leaks

Source: PhoneArena

Not much is known about the cameras on the OnePlus 9 series, except for the hint that we could see new Sony sensors on the OnePlus 9 Pro for the regular and ultra-wide cameras. The partnership with Leica could yield better camera performance on the next OnePlus flagship, an area where OnePlus usually struggles.

Last week, a leak confirmed that the vanilla version won’t see many changes over the OnePlus 8T. The design of the phone seems identical to the current model while the rear gets a new camera design. The prototype unit of the device only showed three cameras, which were said to be the same system from the OnePlus 8. Hence, photography enthusiasts may have to look forward to the OnePlus 9 Pro, which could realistically offer upgraded camera hardware.

Do note that this just a rumor and there’s no official confirmation on the same. Hence, we suggest you should take this with a pinch of salt.

  Published Date: December 21, 2020 10:00 AM IST

Best Sellers