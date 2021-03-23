comscore OnePlus 9 series, Watch to launch tonight: Expected prices, sale date, etc
OnePlus 9 series launching tonight: Here's what you can expect from these 2021 flagships

The OnePlus 9 series and OnePlus Watch will go official tonight at 7:30 pm. Ahead of the launch, here are all our expectations summed up.

OnePlus 9 Pro

Image: OnePlus 9 Pro | Source: OnePlus

It is March 23 today and that means it’s time for new OnePlus phones to hit the market. The OnePlus 9 series is one of the most anticipated launches in the Android universe this year, promising major hardware upgrades over last year. New chipset, new cameras, new designs, and even a new model in the lineup! Yes, there’s a OnePlus 9R heading for India exclusively alongside the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Also Read - OnePlus Watch price leaks ahead of official launch

OnePlus will livestream the launch event via its social media channels as well as its YouTube channel tonight at 7:30 pm. For those willing to catch the coverage with extra details, you can log on to BGR India for all the latest updates on tonight’s OnePlus event. Alongside the OnePlus 9 series phones, the company will also reveal the OnePlus Watch as its foray into the smartwatch category for the first time. Also Read - OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G full specs mistakenly leaked a day before the launch

OnePlus 9 series launch expectations

By now, the leaks have already revealed everything one needs to know about these OnePlus phones. As we said, there’re new chipsets, new designs, new cameras, and an additional model joining the flagship series. Yes, we are hinting at the OnePlus 9R – a phone that has largely remained a teaser poster for now. Also Read - OnePlus 9 with ColorOS 11 confirmed officially, will replace HydrogenOS in China

OnePlus has hinted that the OnePlus 9R will be aimed primarily at Indian consumers. “We are focused on expanding our smartphone offering to cater to different user requirements with the OnePlus 9R by providing a robust flagship experience at a more accessible price point,” says OnePlus CEO Pete Lau.

OnePlus 9 Pro

Image: OnePlus 9 Pro | Source: OnePlus

The exact specifications haven’t leaked yet but the teaser poster suggests that OnePlus might be targeting mobile gamers on a strict budget. We could also expect OnePlus-branded mobile gaming accessories adjoining the OnePlus 9R launch.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro have leaked as if heavens have opened their doors on leaksters. Some of the notable highlights include a Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 65W fast charging solution, 50W wireless charging for the OnePlus 9 Pro, Hasselblad-tuned rear cameras, and a 120Hz AMOLED display as standard across these two phones.

Prices for all the new devices have leaked already. Take a quick look.

– OnePlus 9R with 8GB RAM to cost Rs 39,999

– OnePlus 9R with 12GB RAM to cost Rs 43,999

– OnePlus 9 with 8GB RAM to cost Rs 49,999

– OnePlus 9 with 12GB RAM to cost Rs 54,999

– OnePlus 9 Pro with 8GB RAM to cost Rs 64,999

– OnePlus 9 Pro with 12GB RAM to cost Rs 69,999

Rumours suggest that the OnePlus 9 series will go on sale right after the launch event is done in India.

OnePlus Watch also coming tonight

OnePlus Watch

Source: Ishan Agarwal

The OnePlus Watch is OnePlus’ foray onto the smartwatch experience. Unlike suggestions from past rumours, the OnePlus Watch will rely on a custom OS based on the RTOS platform instead of Google’s Wear OS. Users will be able to control the OnePlus TV from the watch itself. There’s Warp Charge technology for charging the battery, up to 4GB internal storage, and a circular display design similar to the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active. Prices in Europe are said to start at Euro 150, although tipster Ishan Agarwal says it will vary across markets.

Published Date: March 23, 2021 9:14 AM IST
  • Published Date: March 23, 2021 9:14 AM IST

