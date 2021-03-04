OnePlus features in the rumour mill for the OnePlus 9 series every now and then. This gives an inkling that the devices are to make their entry soon. Amongst the many leaks and rumours, we have seen so far, the latest one hints at the possible epithets the devices will carry. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 details leaked, to use flagship MediaTek Dimensity chipset

The most latest leak takes forward the previous rumours and confirms the presence of the three OnePlus 9 smartphones. Here’s what new has popped up. Also Read - OnePlus 8T DxOMark score ranks its cameras on par with Google Pixel 4a

OnePlus 9 series names seemingly confirmed

As per a listing spotted on popular case maker Spigen’s website, the OnePlus 9 series will comprise the OnePlus 9 (the base model), the OnePlus 9 Pro (the eldest of them all), and the OnePlus 9E (a toned-down variant of the OnePlus 9). Also Read - OnePlus Nord finally gets the Android 11 update, OnePlus 7 series edges closer to stable release

The listing, as spotted by MySmartPrice, contradicts the previous rumours that hinted at the OnePlus 9R moniker for the third OnePlus 9 phone.

If this listing is based on official information, then OnePlus, for the first time, will launch three devices in a row, with one of them being a part of the first-time ever ‘E’ variant.

However, there are chances that the listing appeared on the basis of rumours instead of anything official.

OnePlus 9 series expected features, specs, price

We don’t have concrete details on how the OnePlus 9 series will be like, but, there are rumours and leaks to provide an idea. The OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro are expected to come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip and get a Fluid AMOLED display with a 10Hz refresh rate.

There will be support for 5G, up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. All devices are expected to come with 65W fast charging and improved cameras, which could be due to the incorporation of Hasselblad camera sensors. While the OnePlus 9 could get three rear cameras, the OnePlus 9 Pro might be home to four.

The OnePlus 9E, on the other hand, is expected to be a mid-ranger and come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery, triple rear cameras, and support for a 90Hz refresh rate.

As a reminder, the aforementioned are just rumours and we still need something concrete. OnePlus recently teased the arrival of the OnePlus 9 phones, which is expected to happen this month. There is a possibility that the OnePlus Watch will launch alongside too.

To get a better idea as to how the OnePlus 9 series will turn out, we need to wait for something official to come up. Hence, stay tuned for that.