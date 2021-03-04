comscore OnePlus 9 series names seen on Spigen site: Here's what to expect
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • OnePlus 9 series' names confirmed via Spigen site listing: See what are the names
News

OnePlus 9 series' names confirmed via Spigen site listing: See what are the names

Mobiles

OnePlus is soon to launch the OnePlus 9 series, which is expected to contain three smartphones. We now may know the possible names of those phones. Here's what are the names.

OnePlus 9 Pro

Source: Dave2D

OnePlus features in the rumour mill for the OnePlus 9 series every now and then. This gives an inkling that the devices are to make their entry soon. Amongst the many leaks and rumours, we have seen so far, the latest one hints at the possible epithets the devices will carry. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 details leaked, to use flagship MediaTek Dimensity chipset  

The most latest leak takes forward the previous rumours and confirms the presence of the three OnePlus 9 smartphones. Here’s what new has popped up. Also Read - OnePlus 8T DxOMark score ranks its cameras on par with Google Pixel 4a

OnePlus 9 series names seemingly confirmed

As per a listing spotted on popular case maker Spigen’s website, the OnePlus 9 series will comprise the OnePlus 9 (the base model), the OnePlus 9 Pro (the eldest of them all), and the OnePlus 9E (a toned-down variant of the OnePlus 9). Also Read - OnePlus Nord finally gets the Android 11 update, OnePlus 7 series edges closer to stable release

The listing, as spotted by MySmartPrice, contradicts the previous rumours that hinted at the OnePlus 9R moniker for the third OnePlus 9 phone.

oneplus 9 on spigen

Image: MySmartPrice

If this listing is based on official information, then OnePlus, for the first time, will launch three devices in a row, with one of them being a part of the first-time ever ‘E’ variant.

However, there are chances that the listing appeared on the basis of rumours instead of anything official.

OnePlus 9 series expected features, specs, price

We don’t have concrete details on how the OnePlus 9 series will be like, but, there are rumours and leaks to provide an idea. The OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro are expected to come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip and get a Fluid AMOLED display with a 10Hz refresh rate.

There will be support for 5G, up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. All devices are expected to come with 65W fast charging and improved cameras, which could be due to the incorporation of Hasselblad camera sensors. While the OnePlus 9 could get three rear cameras, the OnePlus 9 Pro might be home to four.

The OnePlus 9E, on the other hand, is expected to be a mid-ranger and come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery, triple rear cameras, and support for a 90Hz refresh rate.

As a reminder, the aforementioned are just rumours and we still need something concrete. OnePlus recently teased the arrival of the OnePlus 9 phones, which is expected to happen this month. There is a possibility that the OnePlus Watch will launch alongside too.

To get a better idea as to how the OnePlus 9 series will turn out, we need to wait for something official to come up. Hence, stay tuned for that.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 4, 2021 9:09 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

JBL refreshes its Go, Clip and Boombox speaker series in India: Know details
News
JBL refreshes its Go, Clip and Boombox speaker series in India: Know details
Asus VivoBook review: A decent daily driver under Rs 70,000

Reviews

Asus VivoBook review: A decent daily driver under Rs 70,000

How to convert Microsoft Word File to PDF for free

How To

How to convert Microsoft Word File to PDF for free

Here's how to transfer iCloud photos, videos to Google Photos: Easy steps to follow

How To

Here's how to transfer iCloud photos, videos to Google Photos: Easy steps to follow

Nintendo plans to launch a larger Switch with an OLED display: Report

Gaming

Nintendo plans to launch a larger Switch with an OLED display: Report

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

New leak seemingly confirms the presence of three OnePlus 9 phones

JBL refreshes its Go, Clip and Boombox speaker series in India: Know details

Asus VivoBook review: A decent daily driver under Rs 70,000

Nintendo plans to launch a larger Switch with an OLED display: Report

Google Chrome won t add another tracking system in 2022

Redmi Note 10 vs Redmi Note 9: Which mid-range smartphone is better?

Doom 3 to Fracked: Six Sony PlayStation VR games announced

Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 teaser reveals key specifications

Apple iPhone SE 2020 six months usage report: Is it worth it?

Twitter Spaces now on Android, here's how to use

Related Topics

Related Stories

New leak seemingly confirms the presence of three OnePlus 9 phones

News

New leak seemingly confirms the presence of three OnePlus 9 phones
OnePlus Nord 2 details leak, to use flagship MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord 2 details leak, to use flagship MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip
OnePlus 8T DxOMark score ranks its cameras on par with Google Pixel 4a

Mobiles

OnePlus 8T DxOMark score ranks its cameras on par with Google Pixel 4a
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Lenovo Yoga 6 2-in-1 लैपटॉप भारत में लॉन्च, एक बार चार्ज करने पर चलेगी 18 घंटे

BSNL के इस रिचार्ज प्लान में अब मिलेगी ज्यादा वैलिडिटी

WhatsApp यूजर्स को बड़ी स्क्रीन पर मिलेगा कॉलिंग का मजा, जानिए कैसे काम करेगा नया फीचर

OnePlus Nord 2 की लॉन्चिंग को लेकर आई खबर, कंपनी कर सकती है बड़ा बदलाव

Realme GT 5G स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानें क्या है खास?

Latest Videos

Top 5 smartphones with 6000mAh battery and 128GB storage under Rs 12,000

Features

Top 5 smartphones with 6000mAh battery and 128GB storage under Rs 12,000
Here's how VR is taking gaming in India to the next level

Features

Here's how VR is taking gaming in India to the next level
Weekly News Roundup: PUBG New State trailer, Realme 8 Series teased, Redmi K40 and more

News

Weekly News Roundup: PUBG New State trailer, Realme 8 Series teased, Redmi K40 and more
How can you see who viewed your Facebook profile?

Features

How can you see who viewed your Facebook profile?

News

New leak seemingly confirms the presence of three OnePlus 9 phones
News
New leak seemingly confirms the presence of three OnePlus 9 phones
JBL refreshes its Go, Clip and Boombox speaker series in India: Know details

News

JBL refreshes its Go, Clip and Boombox speaker series in India: Know details
Asus VivoBook review: A decent daily driver under Rs 70,000

Reviews

Asus VivoBook review: A decent daily driver under Rs 70,000
Nintendo plans to launch a larger Switch with an OLED display: Report

Gaming

Nintendo plans to launch a larger Switch with an OLED display: Report
Google Chrome won t add another tracking system in 2022

News

Google Chrome won t add another tracking system in 2022

new arrivals in india

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers