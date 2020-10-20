comscore OnePlus 9 series "Lemonade" under development | BGR India
OnePlus 9 series under development with codename Lemonade, hints tipster

OnePlus is tipped to be working on the OnePlus 9 series under the codename “Lemonade”. The phone could launch in Q1 2021.

  Published: October 20, 2020 9:14 AM IST
OnePlus 8T (1)

It is just over a week since OnePlus launched the OnePlus 8T as its latest flagship offering for India, and already there are leaks for the OnePlus 9. Tipster MaxJ., who has come up with reliable OnePlus leaks in the past, has confirmed there’s a OnePlus 9 in the works. Along with a teaser image of a OnePlus device, Max J. has also revealed the codename – Lemonade. Nothing else is known about this phone at the moment. Also Read - OnePlus stops pre-loading Facebook services on new phones: What about the older models?

The OnePlus 9 series is expected to come around the same time period as the OnePlus 8 series launch earlier this year, i.e. by April 2021. That is a long time but development work on the phones may have started already. The leak comes attacked with a teaser image that hints at a new OnePlus device, courtesy of the Alert Slider key. The device shown here has extremely thin side bezels. Also Read - OnePlus 8T teardown video shows unique dual battery setup

Now, this could be borrowed from the current generation OnePlus 8T for representation purposes. The 8T also comes with narrow side bezels along with flat edges. This may also indicate the fact that OnePlus could go for flat edges for its next-gen flagship models. This year’s OnePlus 8 series moved to curved edge displays, which was not received well by fans and users. Also Read - OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Special Edition announced

OnePlus 9 series: What to expect

oneplus 8t

Nothing is known about the OnePlus 9 series yet, apart from its codename. Given the recent market trends and past launches, the OnePlus 9 series may spawn a regular model as well as a Pro variant. Both these phones may end up with a Snapdragon 875 chipset, which itself is expected to be announced at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit in December this year.

The OnePlus 9 series may stick to 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED displays as standard. Both the phones may also choose flat edge displays over curved displays. The OnePlus 9 Pro may feature high-end camera specifications whereas the OnePlus 9 could get an updated version of the OnePlus 8T’s camera system.

Both phones could get the Warp Charge 65 technology. The OnePlus 9 may stick to the 4500mAh battery whereas the OnePlus 9 Pro may get a bigger 5000mAh battery unit. Oxygen OS 11 with Android 11 is expected on these new models as standard. It remains to be seen whether OnePlus brings IP rated water resistance and wireless charging to the base OnePlus 9 variant.

OnePlus 8T review: Totally awesome

OnePlus 8T review: Totally awesome

Additionally, OnePlus could also bring a compact version of the OnePlus 9, given the market trend for compact flagships this year. After Apple released the iPhone 12 Mini, Xiaomi too announced a compact flagship phone in the next few months. Hence, OnePlus could follow suit and come up with a similar device.

  • Published Date: October 20, 2020 9:14 AM IST

