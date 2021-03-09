comscore OnePlus 9 series confirmed to include charger in the box unlike iPhone 12, Galaxy S21
OnePlus 9 series confirmed to include charging brick in the box unlike iPhone 12, Galaxy S21

OnePlus 9 series is soon to make its official entry on March 23 with three devices allegedly called the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9E.

oneplus-9-pro

OnePlus has finally confirmed the launch date of the much-rumoured OnePlus 9 series. The launch is scheduled for March 23. Ahead of the launch, many new details about the upcoming devices have started pouring in. The latest report coming all the way from the company confirms the inclusion of an in-box charger, meaning, we can take a sigh of relief. Also Read - OnePlus’ March 23 OnePlus 9 series online launch event: Here’s what to expect

This information comes none other than from the OnePlus CEO Pete Lau via. Lau took to the company’s forum to confirm that unlike Samsung Galaxy S21 series, the OnePlus 9 series will include fast charging brick in the box. Also Read - OnePlus 9 series global launch set for March 23 with big camera improvements

OnePlus 9 series will get an in-box charger

The new information is in response to a OnePlus fan who showed concern about the possible exclusion of chargers from the box. Lau suggested that the Chinese company won’t follow the likes of Apple, Samsung, and even Xiaomi and will include a charger in the retail box. Also Read - OnePlus "The Final Horizon Sale" is live: Discounts on OnePlus Power Bank, OnePlus Buds Z and more

The fact that the OnePlus 9 will include chargers will prove helpful for all since not everyone has access to a charger, that too, with fast charging support.

oneplus 9 charger confirmation

Image: OnePlus Forums

For those who don’t know, Apple (with the iPhone 12 series) started the trend of removing in-box chargers, followed by Samsung and Xiaomi.

If OnePlus doesn’t follow the trend, it is most likely to stay in the good books of people, especially the OnePlus fans.

OnePlus 9 series: Expected features, specs, price

While we don’t have concrete details, OnePlus will most likely launch three phones under the series including the OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus 9E or 9R.

The OnePlus 9 and the Pro variant will be high-end devices with a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, quad rear cameras, up to 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, 65W fast charging, and more. Both devices are expected to come with Hasselblad branding for improved cameras.

The OnePlus 9E (aka OnePlus 9R), on the other hand, is likely to be a mid-ranger with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 chip, a 90Hz display, triple rear cameras, up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and more. However, other details remain unknown.

As for the price, while the OnePlus 9/9 Pro could fall under Rs 60,000, the OnePlus 9E is likely to be priced between Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000.

  • Published Date: March 9, 2021 11:10 AM IST

Best Sellers